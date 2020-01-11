Stormont Live: NI Assembly returns after deal

He takes the chair and says it is an honour to serve as speaker.
Mr Maskey says it is the job of the MLAS to provide credble and sustainable government for the preople.
He announces the election of deputy speakers will now begin.
Alex Maskey elected as speaker
As expected after he secured the backing of the DUP, Alex Maskey of Sinn Féin has been elected as speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
He secured 51 votes.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Voting begins
The first nomination is put to the vote.
George Robinson asks members if they will support Alex Maskey for speaker.
BBCCopyright: BBC
There is no clear result on the oral vote so the members troop out into the lobbies to vote on their feet.
This could take a while.
Sinn Féin: 'Alex Maskey can be a voice for everyone'
Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill says Alex Maskey can be a voice for everyone.
Nichola Mallon of the SDLP calls on members to elect her party's nominee, Patsy McGlone.
UUP leader Steve Aiken says he cannot think of anyone better suited to the speaker's role than Roy Beggs.
Naomi Long of the Alliance Party says she believes the role of speaker should rotate between the parties and Alliance would support Patsy McGlone.
A dissenting opinion
It had been all positive words in the chamber this afternoon, but Jim Allister of the Traditional Unionist Voice says he is not optimistic.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The long-standing critic of power-sharing government at Stormont says it is another "carve-up between the DUP and Sinn Féin".
DUP supports Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey for speaker
Peter Weir of the DUP is first to speak.
He says the election of the speaker is the first step on a long road.
Mr Weir pays tribute to the outgoing speaker, Robin Newton.
BBCCopyright: BBC
He says the DUP will support Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey for speaker.
It means Mr Maskey, who was the first Sinn Féin lord mayor of Belfast, is set to secure the speaker's role.
Nominations for speaker
Mr Robinson explains that no further business can proceed until a speaker is elected.
He explains the arrangements and asks for nominations.
Sinn Féin proposes Alex Maskey, the UUP proposes Roy Beggs and the SDLP proposes Patsy McGlone.
How will the first minister and deputy first minister be chosen?
On this count it's really quite simple: the first minister will come from the largest party in the assembly and the deputy first minister will come from the second-largest party.
At the last election - as has been the case since the 2003 assembly election - the biggest party was the DUP while the second-biggest was Sinn Féin.
That means DUP leader Arlene Foster will become first minister, while Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill - who is the party's deputy leader - will become deputy first minister.
PACopyright: PA
The positions are known as a "diarchy" - this means they are equal and govern together.
The deputy first minister is not actually subordinate to the first minister, despite the title.
Up and running in the chamber
George Robinson of the DUP takes the speaker's chair while the election of the speaker takes place.
He does so as the oldest member of the assembly.
Mr Robinson lists numerous changes to the membership due to resignations and co-options.
Why did the UUP decide to enter the executive?
More on that announcement early from the Ulster Unionist Party that it will be taking the seat it is entitled to at the executive table.
Leader Steve Aiken said there were still elements of the deal his party was opposed to, "such as the Stormont House Agreement provisions and the Irish language act".
BBCCopyright: BBC
He said: "However it is very clear that the mood of the people is to get effective government back.
"The best way to hold the DUP and Sinn Féin to account is with the UUP in the executive."
Why do we know Alliance will get justice?
The justice minister post works differently to other executive posts.
For the rest of the positions the d'Hondt mechanism is used - this means the departments are shared around the different parties based on their size.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Simply put, the biggest party gets the first pick of the departments, the second-biggest gets second pick and so on.
But the justice minister is elected by a cross-community vote instead. Therefore when Alliance were asked to take the post by the two biggest parties, it was certain they would get the position if they wanted it.
Naomi Long set for justice post
Naomi Long then added that she will be putting herself forward as justice minister.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Alliance to nominate justice minister
Alliance leader Naomi Long has confirmed her party will nominate one of its MLAs for the position of justice minister.
UUP to re-enter executive
UUP leader Steve Aiken has told reporters his party will take its seat at the executive table.
How we got here
For three years, nothing. Then suddenly, it all happened at once.
Some might wonder why, after all that time, it seemed to come together so quickly. But it is worth remembering that there were at least three serious rounds of negotiations, too many missed deadlines and an awful lot of late-night rewrites to get to this moment.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith described it as the "moment of truth" for the parties: it has become the moment many across Northern Ireland had been waiting for.
But why now have the DUP and Sinn Féin agreed to put aside their differences and go back into government together?
There is a real sense of excitement in the Great Hall
today.
It’s a new era in Stormont’s history. We’re expecting
some familiar faces to make a return to the executive - but some new ones too.
Some MLAs who were elected three years ago - but haven’t
got to take their seats formally until now - are braced for a big day.
BBCCopyright: BBC
We’ll soon start to find out which briefs the parties have chosen - all of them will have tough decisions to make and will be thrown into the deep end.
The assembly’s next sitting is due to be on Tuesday.
The day ahead
Here are those timings for the rest of today:
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
A historic day at Stormont
Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of today's session at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, where the Northern Ireland Assembly is sitting for the first time following a deal to restore devolution.
The session is due to start at 13:00 GMT and we will then have the election of a speaker.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Later in the day the first minister and deputy first minister will be elected and then the other executive departments will be filled.
Live Reporting
By Luke Sproule, Robin Sheeran and Nuala McCann
All times stated are UK
Alex Maskey takes the chair
83 members voted.
51 for Mr Maskey.
He takes the chair and says it is an honour to serve as speaker.
Mr Maskey says it is the job of the MLAS to provide credble and sustainable government for the preople.
He announces the election of deputy speakers will now begin.
Alex Maskey elected as speaker
As expected after he secured the backing of the DUP, Alex Maskey of Sinn Féin has been elected as speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
He secured 51 votes.
Voting begins
The first nomination is put to the vote.
George Robinson asks members if they will support Alex Maskey for speaker.
There is no clear result on the oral vote so the members troop out into the lobbies to vote on their feet.
This could take a while.
Sinn Féin: 'Alex Maskey can be a voice for everyone'
Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill says Alex Maskey can be a voice for everyone.
Nichola Mallon of the SDLP calls on members to elect her party's nominee, Patsy McGlone.
UUP leader Steve Aiken says he cannot think of anyone better suited to the speaker's role than Roy Beggs.
Naomi Long of the Alliance Party says she believes the role of speaker should rotate between the parties and Alliance would support Patsy McGlone.
A dissenting opinion
It had been all positive words in the chamber this afternoon, but Jim Allister of the Traditional Unionist Voice says he is not optimistic.
The long-standing critic of power-sharing government at Stormont says it is another "carve-up between the DUP and Sinn Féin".
DUP supports Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey for speaker
Peter Weir of the DUP is first to speak.
He says the election of the speaker is the first step on a long road.
Mr Weir pays tribute to the outgoing speaker, Robin Newton.
He says the DUP will support Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey for speaker.
It means Mr Maskey, who was the first Sinn Féin lord mayor of Belfast, is set to secure the speaker's role.
Nominations for speaker
Mr Robinson explains that no further business can proceed until a speaker is elected.
He explains the arrangements and asks for nominations.
Sinn Féin proposes Alex Maskey, the UUP proposes Roy Beggs and the SDLP proposes Patsy McGlone.
How will the first minister and deputy first minister be chosen?
On this count it's really quite simple: the first minister will come from the largest party in the assembly and the deputy first minister will come from the second-largest party.
At the last election - as has been the case since the 2003 assembly election - the biggest party was the DUP while the second-biggest was Sinn Féin.
That means DUP leader Arlene Foster will become first minister, while Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill - who is the party's deputy leader - will become deputy first minister.
The positions are known as a "diarchy" - this means they are equal and govern together.
The deputy first minister is not actually subordinate to the first minister, despite the title.
Up and running in the chamber
George Robinson of the DUP takes the speaker's chair while the election of the speaker takes place.
He does so as the oldest member of the assembly.
Mr Robinson lists numerous changes to the membership due to resignations and co-options.
Why did the UUP decide to enter the executive?
More on that announcement early from the Ulster Unionist Party that it will be taking the seat it is entitled to at the executive table.
Leader Steve Aiken said there were still elements of the deal his party was opposed to, "such as the Stormont House Agreement provisions and the Irish language act".
He said: "However it is very clear that the mood of the people is to get effective government back.
"The best way to hold the DUP and Sinn Féin to account is with the UUP in the executive."
Why do we know Alliance will get justice?
The justice minister post works differently to other executive posts.
For the rest of the positions the d'Hondt mechanism is used - this means the departments are shared around the different parties based on their size.
Simply put, the biggest party gets the first pick of the departments, the second-biggest gets second pick and so on.
But the justice minister is elected by a cross-community vote instead. Therefore when Alliance were asked to take the post by the two biggest parties, it was certain they would get the position if they wanted it.
Naomi Long set for justice post
Naomi Long then added that she will be putting herself forward as justice minister.
Alliance to nominate justice minister
Alliance leader Naomi Long has confirmed her party will nominate one of its MLAs for the position of justice minister.
UUP to re-enter executive
UUP leader Steve Aiken has told reporters his party will take its seat at the executive table.
How we got here
For three years, nothing. Then suddenly, it all happened at once.
Some might wonder why, after all that time, it seemed to come together so quickly. But it is worth remembering that there were at least three serious rounds of negotiations, too many missed deadlines and an awful lot of late-night rewrites to get to this moment.
The Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith described it as the "moment of truth" for the parties: it has become the moment many across Northern Ireland had been waiting for.
But why now have the DUP and Sinn Féin agreed to put aside their differences and go back into government together?
Read more here.
'Tough decisions to make'
There is a real sense of excitement in the Great Hall today.
It’s a new era in Stormont’s history. We’re expecting some familiar faces to make a return to the executive - but some new ones too.
Some MLAs who were elected three years ago - but haven’t got to take their seats formally until now - are braced for a big day.
We’ll soon start to find out which briefs the parties have chosen - all of them will have tough decisions to make and will be thrown into the deep end.
The assembly’s next sitting is due to be on Tuesday.
The day ahead
Here are those timings for the rest of today:
A historic day at Stormont
Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of today's session at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, where the Northern Ireland Assembly is sitting for the first time following a deal to restore devolution.
The session is due to start at 13:00 GMT and we will then have the election of a speaker.
Later in the day the first minister and deputy first minister will be elected and then the other executive departments will be filled.