Final witnesses face cash-for-ash inquiry
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Sir Malcolm McKibbin, ex-chief of NI Civil Service, faces inquiry questions
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Final week of public hearings, with appearances by high-profile witnesses
Live Reporting
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Who is Dr Andrew McCormick?
One of the key civil service figures in the RHI debacle, Dr Andrew McCormick was the top civil servant at DETI when big problems with the scheme emerged and through until after its emergency closure.
He had to clear up much of the mess that was created in the department by the political fallout over the scheme in late-2016 and early-2017.
He has since switched roles and now has just as big a task on his hands as he deals with all things Brexit as Stormont's director general of international relations.
His witness statement to the inquiry makes for a dramatic read and you can find it in three parts here, here and here.
He appeared before the inquiry twice last month, saying that he didn't "recall any resistance" from DUP advisers to the RHI scheme being placed on the agenda during ministerial meetings.
On his most recent appearance a couple of weeks ago he said there was an "extremely leaky system" with confidential information at Stormont.
Quick fact - his PhD was in isotope geochemistry.
Witness Dr Andrew McCormick returns to give evidence
He's been in the inquiry hotseat in the Senate chamber a fair few times so far but Dr Andrew McCormick can rest assured that this is definitely the last time!
He was the top civil servant at DETI, which set up and ran the RHI scheme, and had a front-row seat when the burn-to-earn initiative was crashing and burning.
Inquiry counsel David Soffield QC is asking the questions this morning and he'll be focusing on the period fro mid-2016 through until the efforts to slash the cost of the RHI in the early part of 2017.
'Extremely grateful for help in making this inquiry effective'
Sir Patrick Coghlin pays tribute to the "forensic skills and powers of analysis" of the inquiry's legal team and the support they received from research and admin staff.
"For that we are extremely grateful," he says on his panel's behalf.
There's also a thanks for the staff at the Northern Ireland Assembly for accommodating the inquiry and to the Hansard team at Stormont for their tireless work in making the "absolutely invaluable" transcripts of the proceedings.
And there's a word of thanks to the media for its coverage of the inquiry, which he says has been "clear, objective and accurate and I'm very grateful for that".
'Some witness can expect more questions'
Opening the final day's proceedings, inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin has a couple of announcements to make.
He reveals that while no more evidence will be taken in public hearings, some witnesses can expect to receive more questions in writing given some of the evidence that's emerged in recent weeks.
The inquiry was due to return for a couple of days in December to hear closing statements from some of the core participants - that will be extended to a third day.
Those closing statements will be heard on Wednesday 12, Thursday 14 and Friday 15 December.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service apologised for "multiple failings" by Stormont officials in their handling of the RHI scheme.
David Sterling offered a "profound and unequivocal" apology for what happened and promised that lessons would be learned to prevent it from ever happening again.
But the inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said the civil service had a lot of convincing to do given that two previous major projects had also been botched as a result of similar flaws.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it operates.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging people to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
So, this is it - the 111th and final day of evidence at the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
What will we all do with our lives after this?
Let's not worry about that just yet because we still have a couple more key witnesses to hear from.
First up is Dr Andrew McCormick, formerly the top civil servant at the Department of Enterprise, Tade and Investment (DETI), which set up and ran the cash-for-ash scheme.
And the final person to give evidence will be Sir Malcolm McKibbin, the former head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service.
The proceedings begin in the next 15 minutes or so - watch along with us and follow our text commentary throughout the day.