Final witnesses face cash-for-ash inquiry

One of the key civil service figures in the RHI debacle, Dr Andrew McCormick was the top civil servant at DETI when big problems with the scheme emerged and through until after its emergency closure.

He had to clear up much of the mess that was created in the department by the political fallout over the scheme in late-2016 and early-2017.

He has since switched roles and now has just as big a task on his hands as he deals with all things Brexit as Stormont's director general of international relations.

His witness statement to the inquiry makes for a dramatic read and you can find it in three parts here , here and here .

He appeared before the inquiry twice last month, saying that he didn't "recall any resistance" from DUP advisers to the RHI scheme being placed on the agenda during ministerial meetings.

On his most recent appearance a couple of weeks ago he said there was an "extremely leaky system" with confidential information at Stormont.

Quick fact - his PhD was in isotope geochemistry.