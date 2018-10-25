Civil service boss at cash-for-ash inquiry

David Sterling says he didn't know that two DUP ministerial advisers were working together in summer 2015 on plans that civil servants had drawn up to cut the RHI scheme's subsidies.

Dr Andrew Crawford (below), who was advising the then finance minister Arlene Foster, and Tim Cairns, who was the aide to the then enterprise minister Jonathan Bell, had been instructed to work together by senior DUP adviser Timothy Johnston.

Sir Patrick Coghlin says Dr Crawford was "conducting a form of negotiation" over the subsidy cuts plan, suggesting changes that would have made it much less effective.

"This is a worrying aspect of both the standard civil service and the [advisers] - where's the control hat flows from that fact that [advisers] are paid public money?"

Mr Sterling pauses and says: "If a special adviser doesn't tell us what they're doing it's difficult for us to know."

In an email, Dr Crawford told Mr Cairns that the scheme was paying poultry farmers to heat empty sheds and there was a danger of a massive spike in applications ahead of a change in the tariffs paid out by the RHI.

DUP leader Mrs Foster told the inquiry that she should have been alerted to the two issues - Mr Sterling agrees that he or the minister should've been informed.