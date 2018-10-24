Cash-for-ash admin boss faces inquiry
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Dermot Nolan, head of RHI administrator Ofgem, faces inquiry
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Final week of public hearings, with appearances by high-profile witnesses
Live Reporting
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
'Inquiry barristers are the real fighting alley cats'
Joseph Aiken (below) makes a lighthearted reference to yesterday's session, when inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin described two DUP and Sinn Féin minsters as "two alley cats... fighting".
He says yesterday's real alley cats were inquiry barristers David Scoffield QC - "who made you sit through lunch" - and Donal Lunny who made the panel sit until 18:00, well beyond the usual quitting time.
Mr Aiken makes dangerous assurances to the panel that they'll have a proper lunch break and they "certainly won't be sitting beyond the allotted time".
"That is somewhat more of a friendly feline allusion than we have had," smiles Sir Patrick.
Frankly, we've heard more than a few such assurances over the past year - a large pinch of salt required!
Witness Dermot Nolan returns to give evidence
This is Dermot Nolan's second appearance at the inquiry - he was here a few weeks ago and was asked probing questions about whether his organisation did enough to flag up key problems with the energy scheme.
He's the boss at Ofgem - it's primary function is as a regulator but a subdivision administers energy schemes, as it did with the RHI.
Mr Nolan has been the head of it since 2014, having previously worked as a commissioner at the Republic of Ireland's independent energy regulator.
His statement on behalf of Ofgem can be found in two parts here and here.
Mr Nolan's booked in for an all-day session and posing the questions will the inquiry counsel Joseph Aiken.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI politics reporter
A DUP adviser anonymously sent civil servants' "explosive" emails to the media and to his department's top civil servantin order to take pressure off the party at the height of the RHI scandal, it emerged.
Simon Hamilton, a former Stormont economy minister, admitted his adviser had taken the action with his knowledge.
He conceded it had not been his "proudest moment" and claimed it was done because his party had been under a sustained attack by political rivals and the media over the cash-for-ash affair.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it operates.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging people to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
After yesterday's drama at the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry, today is likely to be a bit more sedate but you never know what's around the corner.
In a few minutes, the inquiry will hear from Dermot Nolan, the chief executive of Ofgem, the cash-for-ash scheme's administrator.
We'll bring you every minute of the proceedings on our live stream and you can follow our text updates throughout the day.