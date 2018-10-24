Cash-for-ash admin boss faces inquiry

Joseph Aiken (below) makes a lighthearted reference to yesterday's session, when inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin described two DUP and Sinn Féin minsters as "two alley cats... fighting".

He says yesterday's real alley cats were inquiry barristers David Scoffield QC - "who made you sit through lunch" - and Donal Lunny who made the panel sit until 18:00, well beyond the usual quitting time.

RHI Inquiry Copyright: RHI Inquiry

Mr Aiken makes dangerous assurances to the panel that they'll have a proper lunch break and they "certainly won't be sitting beyond the allotted time".

"That is somewhat more of a friendly feline allusion than we have had," smiles Sir Patrick.

Frankly, we've heard more than a few such assurances over the past year - a large pinch of salt required!