Ex-DUP and Sinn Féin ministers at RHI probe

Cutting the cost of the RHI scheme was a "priority" for Simon Hamilton when he started his role as Stormont's economy minister, he says.

At the time, the department was faced with a potential overspend on the RHI of several hundred million pounds.

He says he made the need for priority action clear in his first meeting with the Department for the Economy's permanent secretary - the top civil servant - Dr Andrew McCormick and was assured that it was top of the agenda for officials too.

But in his first-day brief in his new role, he was told the RHI was "very successful" in terms of the number of applicants and its effect in increasing heat production from renewable sources.

In his written evidence he says that demonstrates a "startling lack of awareness" on the part of officials.

He tells the inquiry that use of the word 'successful' began to "litter" later documents about the RHI and he had to tell officials that "it is never to be referred to as 'successful' again".

He "didn't think that many people would agree" that it was a success story given the massive cost to the public purse and the allegations that some claimants had abused the scheme purely to make money.

"It felt to me almost as if... the operation was successful but the patient died."