Cash-for-ash questions for auditor general
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Economy department's head of internal audit Michael Woods faces panel
- Northern Ireland's auditor general Kieran Donnelly gives evidence
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings entering critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
New witness Michael Woods gives evidence
After taking the oath, Michael Woods settles into the witness chair in the Senate chamber.
He's the head of internal audit at the Department for the Economy, which was the Department for Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) during the life of the RHI scheme.
Mr Woods has been a civil servant for 33 years this month and his roles in that time have included heading the internal audit team at the Department for Social Development (DSD) before he took up the same post at DETI in August 2014.
If you're keen enough to read it, you'll find his witness statement on the inquiry's website.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
Stormont civil servants failed to make sure that adequate checks were done to guarantee spending controls were in place in the RHI scheme, the inquiry heard.
An internal scrutiny panel signed off the RHI in 2011 after taking a colleague's word that spending could be stopped if the initiative went beyond its budget.
But that assurance was not correct and inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said the civil servants who sat on the scrutiny panel would have found that out for themselves if they had read the scheme's rules.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
We've got that Friday feeling up on the hill at Stormont as this week at the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry draws to an end.
Today could be particularly interesting as we hear from the comptroller and auditor general Kieran Donnelly, whose Audit Office issued a damning report into the RHI scheme in July 2016.
First up in the witness chair will be the Department for the Economy's head of internal audit Michael Woods.
The session starts shortly - watch our live stream and follow our text commentary throughout the day.