Cash-for-ash questions for auditor general

After taking the oath, Michael Woods settles into the witness chair in the Senate chamber.

He's the head of internal audit at the Department for the Economy, which was the Department for Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) during the life of the RHI scheme.

Mr Woods has been a civil servant for 33 years this month and his roles in that time have included heading the internal audit team at the Department for Social Development (DSD) before he took up the same post at DETI in August 2014.

If you're keen enough to read it, you'll find his witness statement on the inquiry's website .