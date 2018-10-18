RHI finance boss in inquiry spotlight

It was a "pretty big problem" when Trevor Cooper found out that DETI had been spending public money on the RHI scheme without approval from Stormont's finance department.

The scheme's original spending approval was to last until March 2015 but officials failed to get it renewed after that date.

RHI Inquiry Copyright: RHI Inquiry

That's wasn't the only issue with the scheme at that stage - the budget had already been blown and there were controls problems, as the inquiry heard yesterday.

Mr Cooper found out about the lapsed spending approval in June 2015 - he says the RHI was the biggest problem on the table at the time but he admits "no-one appreciated where it would end up".