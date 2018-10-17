Finance official faces RHI questioning

Mr Cooper chaired the committee meeting that resulted in approval for the RHI scheme being granted by the Department of Finance (DFP) in 2012.

However, DFP limited its approval until 31 March, 2015.

This was how far ahead HM Treasury funding for the scheme had been secured.

Mr Cooper was not given the email from DFP granting the approval with its 2015 limitation.

The required date for re-granting financial approval in 2015 was missed, contributing to the crisis that overcame the scheme.