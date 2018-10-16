Farmers' union faces RHI Inquiry questions
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- UFU officials Chris Osborne and Wesley Ashton face inquiry panel
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings entering critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
Live Reporting
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
'I worked at UFU with DUP adviser Crawford'
Chris Osborne is asked about his contact with the DUP adviser Dr Andrew Crawford (below), who's been one of the central figures in the inquiry's investigation.
That's primarily concerned his role as an adviser to Arlene Foster when she was DETI minister and subsequently in the Department of Finance.
Prior to beginning a full-time career in politics, Dr Crawford worked in a policy role at the UFU from 2002 to 2004.
Mr Osborne says there was only a brief overlap in their time at the union - he joined in July 2004 and Dr Crawford left in the autumn that year.
'Was UFU's relationship with DETI mutually beneficial?'
There was never any difficulty in getting information about the RHI scheme from Stormont officials, says Chris Osborne.
The inquiry has heard all about the willingness of civil servants at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI), which was running the scheme, to give advance notice to industry about impending changes to the RHI.
One of the officials admitted that it was a "naive" thing to have done and he told of his regret.
Mr Osborne says the civil servants "would've been quite accessible" when he had questions about the initiative.
Donal Lunny questions whether the relationship between DETI and the UFU was a "mutually beneficial one", explaining that he's hoping to find out if information the union might've known about the scheme's flaws was passed to the department.
Mr Osborne says that if he'd received a "significant number of calls" about the "problems on the ground... or flaws" he "probably would, in hindsight, have gone to the department and brought it to their attention".
New witness Chris Osborne gives evidence
This morning's witness - Chris Osborne of the Ulster Farmers' Union - takes the oath.
The inquiry's junior counsel Donal Lunny is asking the questions.
Mr Osborne has worked for the union since 2004 and he's a senior policy officer, with his work having included renewable energy matters.
Mr Lunny explains that the witness has been called to the inquiry because he appears to have engaged with Stormont officials who were responsible for the scheme and applicants to it.
What happened last week at the RHI Inquiry?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI politics reporter
Last week, two senior Stormont civil servants gave their views to the inquiry on what led to the RHI debacle.
From "panic time" to "tweeting from the executive room", read our round-up of the key details that were uncovered in the Senate chamber.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Welcome to Stormont for what we're assured will be the penultimate week of witness sessions at the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
The past few weeks have seen a run of civil servants and political advisers in the hotseat but that's all change today with two officials from the Ulster Farmers' Union.
Chris Osborne will be here this morning and Wesley Aston joins us after lunch.
The session starts in few minutes so stay with us for a live stream of the proceedings and text commentary on the important bits.