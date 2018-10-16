Farmers' union faces RHI Inquiry questions

Chris Osborne is asked about his contact with the DUP adviser Dr Andrew Crawford (below), who's been one of the central figures in the inquiry's investigation.

That's primarily concerned his role as an adviser to Arlene Foster when she was DETI minister and subsequently in the Department of Finance.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Prior to beginning a full-time career in politics, Dr Crawford worked in a policy role at the UFU from 2002 to 2004.

Mr Osborne says there was only a brief overlap in their time at the union - he joined in July 2004 and Dr Crawford left in the autumn that year.