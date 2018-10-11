Top civil servant faces RHI Inquiry
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Former DETI permanent secretary Dr Andrew McCormick gives evidence
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings entering critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'Almost any document, however private, could be leaked'
There was a concern among Stormont officials that "if you write something down it'll probably appear in the newspapers", says Dr Andrew McCormick.
In his written statement, he says that the "reality is that almost any document, however private, could be leaked".
Elaborating on that, he tells the inquiry that it's a particular problem in the devolved administration because the "tensions are multidimensional in the nature of enforced coalition".
He adds that the parties other than the DUP and Sinn Féin always felt they were getting "second-class access" to information.
The senior official describes a culture where "tweeting from the executive room" was common "when in theory [it] is a space for private, confidential government business to be done".
'Culture of limited record keeping in civil service'
Officials were "in a culture of very limited record keeping", admits Dr Andrew McCormick, who accepts "personal responsibility" as the top civil servant at DETI at the time.
His confession comes as the inquiry hears that there are no minutes of a key meeting at which it was agreed to delay the RHI scheme's cost controls - that was a huge decision that had big implications for the budget.
The delay in bringing the cost controls into effect meant more applicants were to sign up to the scheme when it was at its most lucrative.
"We should not have got into this culture of very limited record keeping - it's not a good thing," he says.
It wasn't just happening in his department, though, he adds - it had "become a pattern... in other places" in the civil service as well.
His view matches that of David Sterling, the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, who told the inquiry in March that meetings were not minuted in order to frustrate Freedom of Information requests.
Who is Dr Andrew McCormick?
One of the key civil service figures in the RHI debacle, Dr Andrew McCormick was the permanent secretary - the top civil servant - at the Department for the Economy, formerly DETI, which set up the energy initiative.
He was in that post at the time when big cracks began to appear in the RHI scheme through until after its emergency closure.
He had to clear up much of the mess that was created in the department by the political fallout over the scheme in late-2016 and early-2017.
He has since switched roles and now has just as big a task on his hands as he deals with all things Brexit as Stormont's director general of international relations.
His witness statement to the inquiry makes for a dramatic read and you can find it in three parts - here, here and here.
He appeared before the inquiry twice last month, saying that he didn't "recall any resistance" from DUP advisers to the RHI scheme being placed on the agenda during ministerial meetings.
Quick fact - his PhD was in isotope geochemistry.
Witness Dr Andrew McCormick returns to give evidence
Returning to the witness chair for the fourth time, Dr Andrew McCormick has the jacket off, ready for an all-day session in the spotlight.
The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC will be asking the questions.
He dives straight back in to where he left off yesterday, discussing a meeting at which civil servants, the enterprise minister and his adviser agreed to delay the RHI scheme's cost controls by a month.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI politics reporter
Two DUP advisers withheld key information from officials about abuse of the RHI scheme, said a senior civil servant.
Arlene Foster's aide Andrew Crawford sent an email to his adviser colleague Tim Cairns in July 2015, mentioning how poultry farmers were "heating empty sheds" because the subsidies were so lucrative.
Dr Andrew McCormick told the inquiry that had the threat to the scheme's budget been communicated clearly to departmental officials it would have been acted on.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
