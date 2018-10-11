Top civil servant faces RHI Inquiry

There was a concern among Stormont officials that "if you write something down it'll probably appear in the newspapers", says Dr Andrew McCormick.

In his written statement, he says that the "reality is that almost any document, however private, could be leaked".

Elaborating on that, he tells the inquiry that it's a particular problem in the devolved administration because the "tensions are multidimensional in the nature of enforced coalition".

He adds that the parties other than the DUP and Sinn Féin always felt they were getting "second-class access" to information.

The senior official describes a culture where "tweeting from the executive room" was common "when in theory [it] is a space for private, confidential government business to be done".