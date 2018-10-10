Top official faces cash-for-ash inquiry
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Former DETI permanent secretary Dr Andrew McCormick gives evidence
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings entering critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'We should've thought, asked and probed more'
Civil servants at DETI "missed a big opportunity" in June 2015 to spot some fundamental problems with the RHI scheme, admits Dr Andrew McCormick.
There was a "collective responsibility on all of us to have thought more, asked more probed more," he adds.
He says there was "so much" material that could've been looked at that would've helped them to pick up some of the key issues but there was a "collective failure" on the part of officials to do that.
'Reasons for changes to RHI subsidies not made clear'
Dr Andrew McCormick says he doesn't remember the dangers posed by the unlimited nature of the RHI scheme being made "clear, being explicit" during meetings he attended in the summer of 2015.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin asks why the witness thought the tiering of the subsidies on offer was being discussed - tiering is an important mechanism designed to prevent a claimant from overusing their heating system to collect more cash.
Dr McCormick says he didn't have detailed discussions with DETI officials as to why tiering was to be introduced in the scheme.
Asked how worried he was that a scheme that was operating when he was the permanent secretary at DETI "was now out of control", he says he was very concerned.
He admits that he should've asked more questions but "on the face of what was coming forward here was sufficient and appropriate action".
'Gay cake' case QC 'fully focused' on RHI Inquiry
Who is Dr Andrew McCormick?
One of the key civil service figures in the RHI debacle, Dr Andrew McCormick was the permanent secretary - the top civil servant - at the Department for the Economy, formerly DETI, which set up the energy initiative.
He was in that post at the time when big cracks began to appear in the RHI scheme through until after its emergency closure.
He had to clear up much of the mess that was created in the department by the political fallout over the scheme in late-2016 and early-2017.
He has since switched roles and now has just as big a task on his hands as he deals with all things Brexit as Stormont's director general of international relations.
His witness statement to the inquiry makes for a dramatic read and you can find it in three parts - here, here and here.
He appeared before the inquiry twice last month, saying that he didn't "recall any resistance" from DUP advisers to the RHI scheme being placed on the agenda during ministerial meetings.
Quick fact - his PhD was in isotope geochemistry.
Witness Dr Andrew McCormick returns to give evidence
As an old inquiry hand having given evidence on 4 and 5 September, Dr Andrew McCormick doesn't need to be sworn in again.
The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC explains that he'll be returning to the point he left off in the previous session with Dr McCormick.
That's the pivotal period in June 2015 when it became clear that urgent action was required to prevent the RHI scheme running off the rails.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI politics reporter
Stormont's finance department was effectively "backed into a corner" to approve more funding for the RHI scheme when its budget had spiralled out of control, the inquiry heard.
Officials who were working on the scheme had drawn up a proposal to add cost controls to it in autumn 2015 and publicly announced their intention before the finance department was given sight of the plan.
Inquiry counsel Joseph Aiken suggested that things had been done the "wrong way round".
Emer Morelli, a senior finance official, said the ship had "very firmly sailed" by the time the plans were put to her department.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's a bright, autumn morning on the Stormont Estate - those driving up the tree-lined avenue leading to the big house on the hill are greeted with all shades of orange, yellow and green.
Thanks for joining us for another day at the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
Today the inquiry will hear from Dr Andrew McCormick, who was the most senior civil servant at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) when the botched energy scheme came crashing down in 2015 and 2016.
The proceedings will begin in the next 10-15 minutes so stick with us for a live stream and text commentary on everything you need to know.