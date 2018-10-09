Finance official faces RHI questioning
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Emer Morelli of Department of Finance faces inquiry questions
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings in critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
Witness Emer Morelli returns to give evidence
Emer Morelli, the head of supply at the Department of Finance, took the oath at her first witness session on 26 June so it's straight into the questions.
The inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken will be on the floor today.
Back in June, Ms Morelli accepted that finance officials should have taken more care to establish how the RHI scheme's budget worked and she admitted that assurances were taken "at face value".
Mr Aiken explains that the inquiry will be use today to look at the Department of Finance's role when difficulties became apparent with the scheme in the summer of 2015.
That culminated in the department's involvement in producing an addendum business case for the non-domestic scheme in October of that year.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's a proper autumn morning on the Stormont estate as we prepare for day 101 of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
Today's witness, Department Of Finance official Emer Morelli, was last at the inquiry back in sunny June, when she said civil servants were "too hands-off" in accepting assurances over the financing of the failed energy scheme.
Today's session starts shortly - stay with us for live stream of the proceedings and text reporting of the most important bits.