Finance official faces RHI questioning

Emer Morelli, the head of supply at the Department of Finance, took the oath at her first witness session on 26 June so it's straight into the questions.

The inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken will be on the floor today.

Back in June, Ms Morelli accepted that finance officials should have taken more care to establish how the RHI scheme's budget worked and she admitted that assurances were taken "at face value".

Mr Aiken explains that the inquiry will be use today to look at the Department of Finance's role when difficulties became apparent with the scheme in the summer of 2015.

That culminated in the department's involvement in producing an addendum business case for the non-domestic scheme in October of that year.