Cash-for-ash inquiry reaches 100th day

Communication between Ofgem and DETI about the RHI scheme was far from ideal.

Dermot Nolan says that when it came to the problem of claimants exploiting the system for maximum profit, the administrator's contact with the Stormont department was not as effective as it was with the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC), which was running the GB scheme.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

"That's interesting, isn't it?" observes inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin.

Mr Nolan says the failure to have proper governance arrangements and a project board to oversee the scheme was a problem.