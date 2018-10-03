Renewables expert at cash-for-ash inquiry

Action Renewables has charitable status and it claims its work is focused on the promotion of energy efficiency.

About a quarter of all of the applications to the RHI scheme - more than 500 - were made by Action Renewables and it promoted the initiative at conferences.

Donal Lunny tells Michael Doran that a key theme of the questions he has in store for him is whether the organisation became a "facilitator of energy inefficiency" in relation to the scheme.

Action Renewables has a commercial wing - Action Renewables Energy Trading (ARET) - which consults and advises on the energy market for a profit, which it then gifts to the charity.

The donations to the charity do not come from the public, says Mr Doran, and only purpose of ARET is to help Action Renewables pursue its charitable purpose.