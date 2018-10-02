RHI boiler firms face cash-for-ash inquiry

Not only was the incentive on offer from the RHI scheme too generous for smaller boilers below 99kW but the subsidies that were available for bigger boilers was insufficient, says Alan Hegan.

That further drove people to have multiple smaller boilers installed instead of one bigger unit for their heating need.

"I believe the incentive wasn't enough to justify a larger boiler... where people did examine machines of that size the economics didn't stack up for them," says Mr Hegan.

"The payment that was available [for boilers over 99kW] failed to incentivise installations at that level."