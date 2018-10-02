RHI boiler firms face cash-for-ash inquiry
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'RHI didn't incentivise use of bigger boilers'
Not only was the incentive on offer from the RHI scheme too generous for smaller boilers below 99kW but the subsidies that were available for bigger boilers was insufficient, says Alan Hegan.
That further drove people to have multiple smaller boilers installed instead of one bigger unit for their heating need.
"I believe the incentive wasn't enough to justify a larger boiler... where people did examine machines of that size the economics didn't stack up for them," says Mr Hegan.
"The payment that was available [for boilers over 99kW] failed to incentivise installations at that level."
'Mathematics didn't work for bigger boilers'
Mr Hegan's company started supplying biomass fuel in the form of woodchip in the early 2000s and fitted a biomass heating system in Cookstown Leisure Centre in County Tyrone in 2007, long before the RHI scheme was introduced.
He was expecting a rise in sales for woodchip fuel and woodchip-fuelled boilers after the scheme opened in Northern Ireland in 2012 but it didn't happen.
He explains that was because the sizes of the boiler that he was marketing - over 100kW - didn't fall into the category that was eligible for the most lucrative subsidy through the scheme.
Instead, smaller boilers of 99kW and below that were fuelled by wood pellets were eligible for the bonanza payments from the scheme.
Instead of people buying one large boiler for their heat requirements, many chose to have multiple smaller boilers installed in order to qualify for the bigger subsidies that were on offer, says Mr Hegan.
"The economics... didn't work for anything above 99kW in Northern Ireland... the mathematics didn't work and no business therefore invested [in larger boilers]."
New witness Alan Hegan gives evidence
Alan Hegan settles into the witness chair in the Senate chamber, ready to take questions from the inquiry panel and senior counsel David Scoffield QC.
He's a director at Hegan Biomass Ltd, a renewable heating systems firm based in Dungannon in County Tyrone.
Mr Hegan has submitted two witness statements to the inquiry - you'll find them here and here.
Witness statements from numerous other boiler firms have also been published - they're all on the inquiry's website.
The inquiry has already heard from two boiler installers - that was back in February, in what now seems like the distant past.
Some of the evidence that day was astonishing and included the claim that one customer was willing to pay whatever it cost to have a biomass boiler flown from Austria to Northern Ireland in order to get it installed before the lucrative RHI scheme closed.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's the start of the final month at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry - who would've thought when it started almost 11 months ago that it would still be rolling at this stage?
The past month was an eventful one in the Senate chamber at Stormont, with infighting within the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) over the cash-for-ash debacle laid bare.
This week brings a change of theme, much less political - today the inquiry will hear from installers of renewable heating systems about what they knew about the RHI scheme and how they benefitted from it.
In the witness chair today will be Alan Hegan of Hegan Biomass Ltd and Connel McMullan of Alternative Heat Ltd.
The proceedings begin in the next 10 minutes or so and we'll have a live stream for you as well as a text commentary of the best bits.