DUP executive faces cash-for-ash inquiry

Inquiry barrister Donal Lunny puts it to Timothy Johnston that although he hasn't held elected office he has been "very close to the heart of the devolved government here for the best part of a decade".

BBC Copyright: BBC

"I don't think you could have been much closer," responds Mr Johnston.

He also says he had "some very direct interactions at the senior heart of government at Westminster" as a result of the Westminster pact with the Conservative Party.