Ex-DUP adviser faces cash-for-ash inquiry
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Ex-DUP adviser Stephen Brimstone and RHI claimant tells of his links to scheme
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings in critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
Live Reporting
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
'No sign of animals in Brimstone's RHI shed'
After the May 2016 complaint, Stephen Brimstone's RHI scheme boiler was inspected at the end of the next month.
On the front page of the auditor's report, it states that there was "no evidence" that the building in which the boiler was situated being used "as a workshop or for animal pens", as had been claimed in the application form for the scheme.
The shed had the "appearance of a large domestic garage" and was "in the grounds of a house" - Inside was a tractor, fence posts and tools but also children's toys and the auditor noted "no sign of animals having been there".
But in contrast to the front page of the report, it stated in the body that there was "limited evidence" of the building being used as Mr Brimstone had claimed.
There were two versions of the audit report into Mr Brimstone's boiler - the first stated that his installation was "satisfactory" under the scheme's rules, while the second declared it to be "weak".
Ofgem asked Mr Brimstone some follow-up questions and after his answers to those the administrator told him it was "satisfied that your installation is now compliant".
'Only heard about second complaint this week'
A second complaint about Stephen brimstone's RHI scheme boiler was made in October 2016.
It was sent to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), the Northern Ireland Office, Ofgem and Stormont's Department for the Economy, which was running the scheme.
Joseph Aiken (below) says it was followed by discussions between Mr Brimstone and fellow DUP advisers John Robinson and Timothy Johnston - the inquiry will come to those later, he adds.
The witness says he became aware of the first complaint in October 2016 but didn't hear about the second one "until Monday this week".
'DUP adviser using boiler to heat mansion house'
An anonymous complainant alleged that Stephen Brimstone was involved in a "total fraud" in his claiming from RHI scheme, explains the inquiry counsel Joseph Aiken.
That complaint was sent to the scheme's administrator Ofgem in May 2016 - at the time he was a DUP adviser to the then first minister Arlene Foster.
It said that the agricultural shed in which Mr Brimstone's biomass boiler was situated was "no more agricultural than he is".
"He's using the pellet boiler to heat his mansion house at the taxpayer's expense.
"[It] is in keeping with the mindset of our political elite," the complainant added, asking Ofgem to investigate and "report to the taxpayers".
Witness Stephen Brimstone returns to give evidence
After his time in the witness chair yesterday afternoon, Stephen Brimstone is back this morning for potentially a full day of questioning, including plenty more about his biomass boiler.
Mr Brimstone was a DUP adviser for eight years from 2008 and served former first ministers Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster.
He quit his £91,809-a-year job in November 2016, shortly before the the RHI debacle erupted.
The inquiry heard yesterday how he heats his home using a boiler registered to claim generous subsidies on the RHI scheme, which was intended to encourage renewable heat use in non-domestic properties.
But his heating installation falls within the rules of the energy initiative because he also uses it to heat an agricultural shed behind his home.
Mr Brimstone has submitted two statements to the inquiry - you can read them here and here.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI politics reporter
A senior DUP backroom figure accused a former Stormont minister from the party of telling lies about family connections to the RHI scheme.
Jonathan Bell used parliamentary privilege in 2017 to claim that John Robinson (below) was one of two DUP advisers who interfered in the running of the scheme because their families had "extensive interests in the poultry sector".
Mr Robinson - the DUP's communications director - told the inquiry that Mr Bell had "told lies".
He said Mr Bell's accusation had been "hurtful" and had "catapulted" his family into a "media spotlight, which they did not deserve".
The story of the RHI Inquiry so far
BBC News NI
It is the scandal that sent Northern Ireland's devolved government up in flames and risked leaving taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds out of pocket.
The RHI debacle has exposed serious flaws in the region's civil service and governance systems.
BBC News NI has followed every minute of the inquiry into the scandal since it started last autumn.
Read our review of some of the major revelations that have emerged so far.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Blue skies and sunshine greet us at Stormont on day 95 of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
If you were following our coverage of yesterday's proceedings you'll be familiar with the tale of Stephen Brimstone and the biomass boiler in his agricultural shed.
We'll be hearing more from the ex-adviser to the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and former first minister Arlene Foster this morning - the session starts in the next 15 minutes or so.
Stay with us throughout the day - we'll have a live stream of all of the evidence and text reporting on all the key questions and answers.