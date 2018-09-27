Ex-DUP adviser faces cash-for-ash inquiry

After the May 2016 complaint, Stephen Brimstone's RHI scheme boiler was inspected at the end of the next month.

On the front page of the auditor's report, it states that there was "no evidence" that the building in which the boiler was situated being used "as a workshop or for animal pens", as had been claimed in the application form for the scheme.

The shed had the "appearance of a large domestic garage" and was "in the grounds of a house" - Inside was a tractor, fence posts and tools but also children's toys and the auditor noted "no sign of animals having been there".

RHI Inquiry Copyright: RHI Inquiry

But in contrast to the front page of the report, it stated in the body that there was "limited evidence" of the building being used as Mr Brimstone had claimed.

There were two versions of the audit report into Mr Brimstone's boiler - the first stated that his installation was "satisfactory" under the scheme's rules, while the second declared it to be "weak".

Ofgem asked Mr Brimstone some follow-up questions and after his answers to those the administrator told him it was "satisfied that your installation is now compliant".