Ex-DUP advisers face cash-for-ash inquiry

John Robinson was appointed as a ministerial adviser to Simon Hamilton (below) at Stormont's Department for the Economy in June 2016.

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said yesterday that he's "heard enough evidence" to see that the DUP didn't follow the proper prodecures for appointing advisers.

A civil service code of practice states that advisers are to be appointed by ministers and several candidates must be considered but it appears that was largely circumvented, with the DUP itself selecting advisers who were then assigned to the party's ministers.

Asked about his appointment, Mr Robinson says he can't remember seeing a job description for his role before he was told of his appointment during a phone call with Mr Hamilton.

He also says Mr Hamilton told him that he wasn't the only person considered for the job, yet barrister Donal Lunny says the inquiry hasn't received any evidence to back that up.

Asked by inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin what he thinks happened to the other candidates, Mr Robinson says he's "not sure".