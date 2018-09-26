Ex-DUP advisers face cash-for-ash inquiry
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Ex-DUP advisers John Robinson and Stephen Brimstone tell of their links to RHI
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings in critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
'No evidence DUP considered multiple candidates for adviser role'
John Robinson was appointed as a ministerial adviser to Simon Hamilton (below) at Stormont's Department for the Economy in June 2016.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said yesterday that he's "heard enough evidence" to see that the DUP didn't follow the proper prodecures for appointing advisers.
A civil service code of practice states that advisers are to be appointed by ministers and several candidates must be considered but it appears that was largely circumvented, with the DUP itself selecting advisers who were then assigned to the party's ministers.
Asked about his appointment, Mr Robinson says he can't remember seeing a job description for his role before he was told of his appointment during a phone call with Mr Hamilton.
He also says Mr Hamilton told him that he wasn't the only person considered for the job, yet barrister Donal Lunny says the inquiry hasn't received any evidence to back that up.
Asked by inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin what he thinks happened to the other candidates, Mr Robinson says he's "not sure".
'I worked closely with DUP leadership team'
Mr Robinson is asked to what extent his his role leading the DUP's press operation was directed by the party's top brass.
He says spoke on a daily or hourly basis to the leader Ian Paisley, deputy leader Peter Robinson and the senior advisers Timothy Johnston and Richard Bullick.
"It was very much a close-knit team," he says.
'Can't remember if I had to apply for top DUP press job'
Almost immediately after his graduation in 2007, John Robinson took up one of the most senior behind-the-scenes roles in the DUP.
He was appointed as the director of communications when he was aged 22, succeeding Timothy Johnston - a former senior DUP adviser and now the party's chief executive. Mr Johnston is married to Mr Robinson's sister.
Donal Lunny says it might seem to some people that 22 is a "very young age" for someone to be assigned to a role to which "significant responsibility" is attached - running the party's entire press operation.
Asked if it was a job that was formally advertised, whether he had to fill in an application form or whether there were any other candidates, Mr Robinson says he can't remember.
He'd been working as a DUP press officer while he was at university and he says he was told by the party's "leadership team" to put his name forward for the new role and was subsequently appointed after an interview.
"It certainly was a big role to take on at 22 years of age... I actually felt at that time: 'have I the ability and the experience to do the role?'"
New witness John Robinson gives evidence
The first witness of the day John Robinson takes the oath and the inquiry's junior counsel Donal Lunny will be asking the questions.
As is usual with a new witness, the lawyer takes Mr Robinson through his witness statements.
Mr Lunny the witness is here because he was an adviser to then economy minister Simon Hamilton from May 2016 onwards and also because of a potential of family interest regarding the RHI scheme.
You'll find his witness statement on the inquiry's website.
What will happen today at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
Two former DUP advisers - John Robinson and Stephen Brimstone - will give evidence to the inquiry today.
Mr Robinson is the DUP's director of communications and was an adviser in Stormont's economy department when Simon Hamilton was the minister.
Stephen Brimstone was an adviser in several Stormont departments but left his role in the DUP in late 2016.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political reporter
The DUP leader Arlene Foster said that Jonathan Bell's interview with the BBC's Stephen Nolan about the RHI scandal directly led to the collapse of Northern Ireland's political institutions.
She said that her successor as Stormont's enterprise minister had pressed a "nuclear button" by going public with claims that DUP advisers delayed plans to shut the flawed energy scheme as its budget spiraled out of control.
Mrs Foster told the inquiry that "paranoia set in with Jonathan" when he felt the party was trying to blame him for the debacle.
That prompted him take a "route with Stephen Nolan which caused the downfall of the executive", she claimed.
The story of the RHI Inquiry so far
BBC News NI
It is the scandal that sent Northern Ireland's devolved government up in flames and risked leaving taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds out of pocket.
The RHI debacle has exposed serious flaws in the region's civil service and governance systems.
BBC News NI has followed every minute of the inquiry into the scandal since it started last autumn.
Read our review of some of the major revelations that have emerged so far.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a major political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November last year and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It is looking at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way the initiative was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late 2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012 as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's a blustery, autumnal morning on the Stormont Estate on what is the 96th day of Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
After the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced her final appearance before the inquiry yesterday, there's much more to come from her party today.
A fair bit of the talk yesterday was about the power wielded by DUP advisers - two men who held that role will be in the inquiry hotseat today.
John Robinson will open proceedings in the next 15 minutes or so, with Stephen Brimstone due to face questions this afternoon.
We'll bring you a live video stream throughout the day and text commentary on the most important bits.