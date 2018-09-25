DUP leader Foster faces RHI Inquiry

Mr Bell's adviser Tim Cairns has told the inquiry that he met Mrs Foster and her adviser to tell that about the emerging problems with the RHI scheme in June 2015.

He said they replied that it was the first they'd heard of any such issues.

Asked by the inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin why she didn't have any memory of it, Mrs Foster tells the inquiry that she didn't think it was an important issue at the time.

But he presses her on that answer, telling her that because not long before that she had been the minister responsible for the scheme "one might've thought you would've thought that was quite important".

"You really didn't bother too much with it?" he asks.

Mrs Foster make the point that she had left the department by that stage.