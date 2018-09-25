DUP leader Foster faces RHI Inquiry
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Arlene Foster - DUP leader and ex-first minister - returns to face inquiry
- Three senior DUP advisers set to give evidence this week
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings in critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
Live Reporting
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
'You didn't bother when RHI concerns were raised?'
Mr Bell's adviser Tim Cairns has told the inquiry that he met Mrs Foster and her adviser to tell that about the emerging problems with the RHI scheme in June 2015.
He said they replied that it was the first they'd heard of any such issues.
Asked by the inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin why she didn't have any memory of it, Mrs Foster tells the inquiry that she didn't think it was an important issue at the time.
But he presses her on that answer, telling her that because not long before that she had been the minister responsible for the scheme "one might've thought you would've thought that was quite important".
"You really didn't bother too much with it?" he asks.
Mrs Foster make the point that she had left the department by that stage.
'No surprise to me that Bell didn't want my input'
Mrs Foster says she would've been happy to have given advice to Jonathan Bell, her then party colleague and successor as the enterprise minister at Stormont, in early summer June 2015.
But Mr Bell didn't ask to meet her, she says.
And it "doesn't surprise" her that his adviser claims Mr Bell didn't want any input from Mrs Foster or her adviser into his ministerial brief.
"But I would've been quite happy to help if I he had have asked," adds Mrs Foster.
On the agenda today for Mrs Foster...
Mrs Foster will be asked questions today about the period from June 2015, after she had taken up the role of Stormont's finance minister.
She had left the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI), the department that had set up the RHI scheme, before the Northern Ireland Assembly election of the previous month.
Mr Scoffield (above) says that on the agenda today will be what happened regarding the delay of cost controls to the RHI scheme in the summer and autumn of that year and the events leading to thew ultimate closure of the initiative in early 2016.
Witness Arlene Foster returns to give evidence
This is Arlene Foster's fifth day at the RHI Inquiry and she has already taken the oath so the inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC begins proceedings with the questions for the former first minister.
In her most recent witness statement, published yesterday, Mrs Foster denies claims there was a "party narrative" by the DUP to discredit former minister Jonathan Bell in the fallout over the RHI scheme.
The inquiry has already heard allegations that a former DUP adviser was prepared to fit his story with the party's narrative when the scandal emerged in December 2016.
That led former enterprise minister Jonathan Bell to claim he had been the victim of a "smear campaign" orchestrated by the DUP.
Asked to give her view in her witness statement, Mrs Foster says she believed there "was no party narrative".
Good morning
On this cold and blustery day on Stormont hill we've reached one of the most eagerly-awaited witness sessions of the Renewable heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry since hearings began almost a year ago.
DUP leader and former first minister Arlene Foster is returning to the Senate chamber for questioning on her role in the RHI scheme in the period up to its closure.
The action starts shortly so stay with us for a live stream of every minute of today's proceedings text reporting on the key moments.