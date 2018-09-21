Invest NI boss faces cash-for-ash inquiry

An energy expert working for Northern Ireland's economic development agency identified flaws in the RHI scheme long before the problems were discovered by civil servants at the Stormont department running it.

Alastair Nicol (below) said he consistently flagged up concerns about the initiative with Invest NI.

RHI Inquiry Copyright: RHI Inquiry

He told the inquiry that the scheme had completely skewed the biomass boiler market.

And he said it was "not rocket science" that the lucrative subsidies on offer effectively encouraged claimants to install inefficient heating systems using multiple boilers in order to "grab the RHI money".