Heating expert faces cash-for-ash inquiry

Raising an interesting technical point that the inquiry hasn't heard about before, Mr Nichol says it was "rumoured in the marketplace" that heating meter readings could be influenced by altering the density of the fluid circulating in the heating system.

He says he mentioned it to the scheme administrator Ofgem but he didn't tell Invest NI and his opinion is that the technique would constitute fraud rather than gaming the system.

Sir Patrick is quick to react and remind the inquiry that they "do not have powers to [consider] criminal liability or civil liability of any kind".

"I am just a little anxious," he says.