Foster's DUP adviser faces RHI Inquiry

Dr Crawford says he would've taken a "very different approach" in giving advice about the cost controls for the RHI scheme if he'd known about how the initiative was being funded.

A key submission that civil servants had drawn up for the enterprise minister Jonathan Bell made no mention that an overspend would not be covered by Westminster and would instead have to come from Northern Ireland's block grant.

Getty Images

Dr Crawford was given that paper for his input - he says that if he'd known any overspend would've had to come from the enterprise department's budget he would've asked officials for more clarity.

"It's the starkness of the financial implications of what that is saying," he says, adding that the matter "would have to have been escalated both within the department and within the [DUP]".