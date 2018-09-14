Foster's DUP adviser faces RHI Inquiry
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Dr Andrew Crawford, Arlene Foster's former DUP adviser, gives evidence
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings entering critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
Live Reporting
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
'Stark funding implications would have to be addressed'
Dr Crawford says he would've taken a "very different approach" in giving advice about the cost controls for the RHI scheme if he'd known about how the initiative was being funded.
A key submission that civil servants had drawn up for the enterprise minister Jonathan Bell made no mention that an overspend would not be covered by Westminster and would instead have to come from Northern Ireland's block grant.
Dr Crawford was given that paper for his input - he says that if he'd known any overspend would've had to come from the enterprise department's budget he would've asked officials for more clarity.
"It's the starkness of the financial implications of what that is saying," he says, adding that the matter "would have to have been escalated both within the department and within the [DUP]".
Who is Dr Andrew Crawford?
A son of a farmer from Beragh in County Tyrone, Dr Andrew Crawford was the trusted adviser to Arlene Foster during much of her time as a Stormont minister and he had a significant input in parts of the RHI scheme.
Former DUP minister Jonathan Bell accused him of preventing its closure but Dr Crawford denied that.
He was also named by senior civil servant Dr Andrew McCormick in January 2016 as the adviser who exerted influence to keep it open - Dr Crawford resigned as a DUP ministerial adviser shortly after that but denied the claim and said he had "acted with complete integrity".
During his time advising Mrs Foster, he had access to all of the internal material related to the scheme and he twice sent confidential papers about it to his poultry farmer cousin, who is claimant on the initiative.
When quizzed about that at the RHI Inquiry, he insisted that it had not been his intention to give his relative an advantage but he acknowledged that "it was wrong - I shouldn't have done it".
He denied that he had a "widespread habit" of leaking government documents.
Witness Dr Andrew Crawford returns to give evidence
It's yet another day in the witness chair for Dr Andrew Crawford.
He'll be asked about his involvement with the scheme in the summer of 2015 when there was a rush to add cost controls to get its spiralling budget under control.
Dr Crawford has provided several witness statements to the inquiry - you can find all of them on the inquiry's website.
The delay in getting started was due to the inquiry team giving Dr Crawford time to see evidence from his former DUP adviser colleague Tim Cairns that will be referred to in today's session.
The inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken is posing the questions today.
Inquiry running slightly behind time...
Do not adjust you set - today's inquiry proceedings should've started a few minutes ago but there appears to be a delay.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI politics reporter
A former DUP adviser who resigned over the RHI scheme told the inquiry that he believes his party worked to "pin the blame" on him for the debacle.
Dr Andrew Crawford was an adviser to Arlene Foster in Stormont's enterprise department when the scheme was set up but he quite in January 2017 after it was alleged that he had exerted influence to delay cost controls, which he denies.
He told the inquiry he was unhappy about how the DUP handled the events.
The story of the RHI Inquiry so far
BBC News NI
It is the scandal that sent Northern Ireland's devolved government up in flames and risked leaving taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds out of pocket.
The RHI debacle has exposed serious flaws in the region's civil service and governance systems.
BBC News NI has followed every minute of the inquiry into the scandal since it started last autumn.
Read our review of some of the major revelations that have emerged so far.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Autumn has set in and the blackberries are ripe for picking on the Stormont estate.
But we're here for day 90 of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry public hearings - the ornate Senate chamber of Parliament Buildings awaits more drama.
Returning to give his side of the heating scandal story is Arlene Foster's former adviser Dr Andrew Crawford.
Stay with us for a live stream of the proceedings and a text commentary throughout the day.