The Senate chamber at Stormont's Parliament Buildings

Foster's DUP adviser back in RHI hotseat

Summary

  1. Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
  2. Dr Andrew Crawford, Arlene Foster's former DUP adviser, gives evidence
  3. Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
  4. Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
  5. Public hearings entering critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence

Live Reporting

By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

Foster adviser claims he was 'expendable' to DUP

Jayne McCormack

BBC News NI politics reporter

A former DUP adviser who resigned at the height of the RHI scandal has told the inquiry that he may have been "expendable" while other party advisers may not have been.

Dr Andrew Crawford (below) was an adviser to Arlene Foster in the enterprise department when the RHI scheme was set up but he resigned after claims he had exerted influence to delay cost controls.

Dr Andrew Crawford
BBC

The inquiry has heard claims that he and fellow DUP adviser Timothy Johnston were involved in seeking to delay the introduction of reduced subsidies.

Ahead of his appearance at the inquiry today, Dr Crawford says in his witness statement that he never suggested a delay to anyone and that he would not have felt it appropriate to do so.

What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?

Jayne McCormack

BBC News NI politics reporter

There's an "irreconcilable difference" between two former DUP advisers and their accounts about which of them sought to delay the addition of cost controls to the RHI scheme, said the inquiry chair.

The remark came from Sir Patrick Coghlin during Tim Cairns' (below) second day at the RHI Inquiry.

Tim Cairns
RHI Inquiry

Mr Cairns claimed that he was told by Dr Andrew Crawford to seek the latest possible date for cost controls to be imposed.

But Dr Crawford has said that the decision to try to postpone their introduction was Mr Cairns' alone.

The story of the RHI Inquiry so far

BBC News NI

It is the scandal that sent Northern Ireland's devolved government up in flames and risked leaving taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds out of pocket.

The RHI debacle has exposed serious flaws in the region's civil service and governance systems.

Burning wood pellets
BBC

BBC News NI has followed every minute of the inquiry into the scandal since it started last autumn.

Read our review of some of the major revelations that have emerged so far.

What is the RHI Inquiry?

BBC News NI

An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.

He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.

The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.

Sir Patrick Coghlin
Pacemaker

It will look at:

  • the design and introduction of the RHI scheme
  • the scheme's initial operation, administration, promotion and supervision
  • the introduction of revised subsidies and a usage cap for new scheme claimants in 2015
  • the scheme's closure

For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.

RHI scheme - the fallout

When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.

As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.

Martin McGuinness and Arlene Foster
PA

She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.

That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.

You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.

RHI scheme - the flaws

The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.

Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.

Burning £20 notes
BBC

At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.

Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.

RHI scheme - what was it?

The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.

A biomass boiler
Getty Images

The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.

Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.

Good morning

There's been no let up in the fascinating insights provided by the witnesses at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry over the past 10 days here at Stormont's Parliament Buildings.

And today could bring more, with the return of one of the central figures in the RHI story.

Parliament Buildings at Stormont
BBC

Dr Andrew Crawford was an adviser to the former enterprise minister Arlene Foster and his previous evidence sessions have proved to be most revealing - let's see what emerges today.

The action starts shortly and we'll have a live stream and a text commentary of what Dr Crawford has to say.

