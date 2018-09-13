Foster's DUP adviser back in RHI hotseat

A former DUP adviser who resigned at the height of the RHI scandal has told the inquiry that he may have been "expendable" while other party advisers may not have been.

Dr Andrew Crawford (below) was an adviser to Arlene Foster in the enterprise department when the RHI scheme was set up but he resigned after claims he had exerted influence to delay cost controls.

BBC

The inquiry has heard claims that he and fellow DUP adviser Timothy Johnston were involved in seeking to delay the introduction of reduced subsidies.

Ahead of his appearance at the inquiry today, Dr Crawford says in his witness statement that he never suggested a delay to anyone and that he would not have felt it appropriate to do so.