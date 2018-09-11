Bell's DUP adviser faces RHI Inquiry

The minister in charge of Stormont's enterprise department during the period that the RHI scheme did the most damage to the public purse gave evidence to the inquiry across two dramatic days.

Jonathan Bell claimed on Thursday that a senior figure in Stormont's Executive Office was briefing against him as a "monster who had to be put to sleep" hen he was a DUP minister.

He said the individual was David Gordon, who headed the communications for the Executive Office in 2016.

And on Friday he denied that he opposed a two-week extension to the closure of the RHI scheme because it made him look foolish.

The claim has been made by DUP leader Arlene Foster and two party advisers, who have said his primary concern was not about protecting public finances but that he didn't want to make a political u-turn that would have been personally embarrassing.