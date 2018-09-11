Bell's DUP adviser faces RHI Inquiry
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Tim Cairns, former DUP adviser to minister Jonathan Bell, gives evidence
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public hearings entering critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
What happened last week at the RHI Inquiry?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI politics reporter
The minister in charge of Stormont's enterprise department during the period that the RHI scheme did the most damage to the public purse gave evidence to the inquiry across two dramatic days.
Jonathan Bell claimed on Thursday that a senior figure in Stormont's Executive Office was briefing against him as a "monster who had to be put to sleep" hen he was a DUP minister.
He said the individual was David Gordon, who headed the communications for the Executive Office in 2016.
And on Friday he denied that he opposed a two-week extension to the closure of the RHI scheme because it made him look foolish.
The claim has been made by DUP leader Arlene Foster and two party advisers, who have said his primary concern was not about protecting public finances but that he didn't want to make a political u-turn that would have been personally embarrassing.
The story of the RHI Inquiry so far
BBC News NI
It is the scandal that sent Northern Ireland's devolved government up in flames and risked leaving taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds out of pocket.
The RHI debacle has exposed serious flaws in the region's civil service and governance systems.
BBC News NI has followed every minute of the inquiry into the scandal since it started last autumn.
Read our review of some of the major revelations that have emerged so far.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.
Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's the start of another week at the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry up on Stormont hill and the fireworks have already started.
Today and tomorrow we'll be hearing from Tim Cairns, the former DUP adviser to ex-enterprise minister Jonathan Bell, and if his witness statement is anything to go by there'll be a fair bit of action in the Senate chamber.
As ever, we'll bring you every minute of it on our live stream and we'll have a text commentary of the best bits so stick with us throughout the day.