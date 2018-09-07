Bell tells inquiry his side of RHI story

Jonathan Bell was a DUP MLA and the minister at Stormont's enterprise department during the period that the RHI scheme did the most damage to the public purse.

Hundreds of millions of pounds were committed when there was a sudden flood of applications in October and November 2015.

But in an explosive interview with the BBC's Stephen Nolan in December the next year, Mr Bell said he tried to close it down before that point, only to be thwarted by DUP advisers.

He also accused the advisers of trying to alter documents "without my knowledge, without my consent".

The advisers have denied all of his claims.

He was suspended by his party and stood as an independent candidate in the subsequent Northern Ireland Assembly election in March 2016 but lost his seat, bringing his political career to an end.