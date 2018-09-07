The Senate chamber at Stormont's Parliament Buildings

Bell tells inquiry his side of RHI story

Summary

  1. Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
  2. Former DUP enterprise minister Jonathan Bell appears before the inquiry panel
  3. Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
  4. Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
  5. Public hearings entering critical phase with high-profile witnesses giving evidence

Live Reporting

By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

Who is Jonathan Bell?

Jonathan Bell was a DUP MLA and the minister at Stormont's enterprise department during the period that the RHI scheme did the most damage to the public purse.

Hundreds of millions of pounds were committed when there was a sudden flood of applications in October and November 2015.

But in an explosive interview with the BBC's Stephen Nolan in December the next year, Mr Bell said he tried to close it down before that point, only to be thwarted by DUP advisers.

Jonathan Bell
Pacemaker

He also accused the advisers of trying to alter documents "without my knowledge, without my consent".

The advisers have denied all of his claims.

He was suspended by his party and stood as an independent candidate in the subsequent Northern Ireland Assembly election in March 2016 but lost his seat, bringing his political career to an end.

Witness Jonathan Bell returns to give evidence

Sitting comfortably? Then let's begin...

The RHI Inquiry
RHI Inquiry

Jonathan Bell took the oath yesterday and he's ready for another round of questions from the inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC.

Mr Bell has provided three written witness statements to the inquiry - you can find them here, here and here.

The story of the RHI Inquiry so far

BBC News NI

It is the scandal that sent Northern Ireland's devolved government up in flames and risked leaving taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds out of pocket.

The RHI debacle has exposed serious flaws in the region's civil service and governance systems.

Burning wood pellets
BBC

BBC News NI has followed every minute of the inquiry into the scandal since it started last autumn.

Read our review of some of the major revelations that have emerged so far.

What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?

Jayne McCormack

BBC News NI politics reporter

Jonathan Bell claimed that a senior figure in Stormont's Executive Office was briefing against him as a "monster who had to be put to sleep" when he was a DUP minister.

He said the individual was David Gordon, who headed the communications for the Executive Office in 2016.

Jonathan Bell
PA

Mr Bell also alleged that a journalist was briefing the DUP on how to discredit him by attacking his Christian faith.

It is understood he was referring to David Blevins, the Ireland correspondent at Sky News.

Sky News said in a statement that the allegation was "completely and utterly untrue".

What is the RHI Inquiry?

BBC News NI

An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.

He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.

The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.

Sir Patrick Coghlin
Pacemaker

It will look at:

  • the design and introduction of the RHI scheme
  • the scheme's initial operation, administration, promotion and supervision
  • the introduction of revised subsidies and a usage cap for new scheme claimants in 2015
  • the scheme's closure

For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.

RHI scheme - the fallout

When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.

As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the DUP leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.

Arlene Foster and Martin McGuinness
Pacemaker

She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.

That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, well beyond a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.

You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.

RHI scheme - the flaws

The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.

Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.

Burning £20 notes
BBC

At one point the estimate for the overspend was set at £700m if permanent cost controls weren't introduced - temporary cuts have since pulled the budget back on track for now.

Whatever the scale of the bill, it will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.

RHI scheme - what was it?

The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.

A biomass boiler
Getty Images

The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.

Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.

Good morning

It's a lovely, sunny morning up at Stormont's Parliament Buildings and we're back to bring you day 86 of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.

The view from Stormont's Parliament Buildings
BBC

After giving the first part of his side of the heat scandal story yesterday, the former DUP minister Jonathan Bell is back in the Senate chamber to tell more.

Proceedings begin shortly so stick with us throughout the day for a live stream and a full text commentary of all of the best bits.

