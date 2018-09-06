Bell tells inquiry his side of RHI story

There is no written record of what happened at the 8 June meeting between senior DETI managers and Mr Bell on 8 June.

But the department's deputy permanent secretary Chris Stewart sent a civil service colleague an email about it that afternoon, writing that the minister "asked to be kept informed" about three "remedial" actions for the RHI scheme.

Getty Images

Mr Bell says that account is "not a statement of what occurred" - his belief is that the discussion about the RHI scheme was shut down by his ministerial adviser.

He is challenged by Sir Patrick: "Why would the deputy permanent secretary make up an email like that if what you have told us today is true?"

The witness responds: "I simply, chairman, do not know... I have no recollection whatsoever of being given these three issues."