Top official answers cash-for-ash questions

There was misunderstanding between DETI's energy and finance teams in spring 2015 about the funding arrangement for the RHI scheme.

Getty Images

In his written witness statement, Dr McCormick says key documents that explained the funding "were not difficult to find" and "most or all of them" had even been "seen and forwarded" between staff in early-2015.

He tells the inquiry that had those papers been dug out they would've "prompted a realisation that the approach had been wrong and therefore we... need to take a new path".