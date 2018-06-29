The Senate chamber at Stormont's Parliament Buildings

Moy Park chiefs face cash-for-ash questions

Summary

  1. Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
  2. Moy Park executive David Mark and ex-chief executive Janet McCollum face questions
  3. Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
  4. Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
  5. Public evidence sessions expected to last into autumn 2018

Live Reporting

By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

New witness David Mark gives evidence

David Mark takes the oath and settles into the witness chair to face questions from inquiry junior counsel Donal Lunny.

Bit of background - after a lengthy career in the agri-food sector Mr Mark joined Moy Park in 2013 to help the firm's growth in expanding its poultry growing facilities in Northern Ireland.

Mr Mark'switness statement is available for you to read on the inquiry's website.

David Mark takes the oath
RHI Inquiry

The six board areas that Mr Mark will face questions on. They are:

  • the recent expansion of Moy Park's poultry growing facilities
  • Moy Park's promotion of the RHI scheme and awareness of the high rewards on offer
  • Moy Park's pricing system for its contract farmers
  • interaction with the Stormont department running the scheme
  • his interactions with DUP adviser Dr Andrew Crawford
  • abuse of the scheme in the poultry sector

'How can you enjoy yourselves without RHI inquiry?'

At the start of business inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin has a few words about the end of term, filling us in on what's going to be happening over the next two months.

There will be no witness sessions until Tuesday 4 September but the inquiry will take stock of the written and oral evidence and continue its investigations and new witnesses will be invited to give statements.

Sir Patrick Coghlin
RHI Inquiry

"So while you're all away enjoying yourselves the inquiry will continue its work," he says.

"How can you enjoy yourselves without the inquiry?" panel member Dr Keith MacLean chips in.

What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?

BBC News NI

Arlene Foster
PA

The inquiry has been told that there was an attempt to "protect" Arlene Foster during the closure of the RHI scheme, it emerged.

It was revealed by senior civil servant Chris Stewart that a former DUP adviser has made a reference in his witness statement to protecting the former first minister from blame.

Mr Stewart also said there was a "desire" in the DUP to make it appear that former enterprise minister Jonathan Bell had sole responsibility for what was an unpopular decision to shut down the scheme in 2016.

What is the RHI Inquiry?

BBC News NI

An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.

He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.

The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.

Sir Patrick Coghlin
Pacemaker

It will look at:

  • the design and introduction of the RHI scheme
  • the scheme's initial operation, administration, promotion and supervision
  • the introduction of revised subsidies and a usage cap for new scheme claimants in 2015
  • the scheme's closure

For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.

RHI scheme - the fallout

When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.

As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.

Martin McGuinness and Arlene Foster
PA

She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.

That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.

You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.

RHI scheme - the flaws

The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.

Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.

Burning £20 notes
BBC

The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.

The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.

RHI scheme - what was it?

The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.

A biomass boiler
Getty Images

The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.

Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.

Good morning

Ahhh, summertime! It's the last day of the Renewable Heat Incentive before everyone can head off on their holidays.

Yes, the inquiry is due to finish its public hearings for a little while to give those involved a summer break.

Stormont's Parliament Buildings
BBC

But there's still the significant matter of today's inquiry question time with the poultry production giant Moy Park to get through.

Its former chief executive and another senior representative from the firm will be facing the inquiry panel shortly - you can watch it at the top of this page and we'll bring you all of the key details throughout the day in our live text commentary.

