High-ranking official faces RHI inquiry
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- DETI deputy permanent secretary Chris Stewart appears before inquiry panel
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last into autumn 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'Looks surprising that I wasn't deeply involved in RHI'
Mr Stewart says he had limited involvement in the RHI scheme in much of his first year at DETI, which he admits "looks very surprising now" given that it fell under his brief.
But he explains that there was a "lack of visibility of the issue generally in the department".
The "first day brief" he received when he joined the department listed 53 policy issues that were "worthy of attention" - of those there were 17 energy matters, of which the RHI scheme was the 17th.
He says there "simply wasn't any visibility of what we now know to be the very serious flaws and issues in the scheme and very significant the risks associated with it".
New witness Chris Stewart gives evidence
Chris Stewart, a vastly experienced civil servant who's worked across several Stormont departments, affirms that he'll tell the truth in his evidence and he settles down for the first of days before the inquiry.
Since 2014 he's been the deputy permanent secretary at the Department for the Economy - formerly DETI - which set up and ran the RHI scheme.
Over the course of today and tomorrow we're likely to hear some intriguing evidence, given that he had significant involvement in dealing with the scheme as it became clear it was running out of control.
His first statement has been published on the inquiry's website and he's also provided a second one, given to the inquiry just last week.
The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC will be posing the questions.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
Finance officials should have taken more care to establish how the budget of the RHI scheme worked, the inquiry was told.
They were too "hands-off", accepting assurances from others when they should have done more to interrogate finances.
They failed to "join up the dots" because there was no handover process for staff taking up responsibility.
Emer Morelli (above), a senior official in the Department of Finance, admitted assurances were taken "at face value".
What is the RHI Inquiry?
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's another scorcher on the sun-kissed lawns of the Stormont estate but we're in search of heat of a different sort as we hit day 80 of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
Today's witness is a senior Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) staffer.
Chris Stewart was the department's deputy permanent secretary during the period being considered by the inquiry and remains with DETI's successor - the Department for the Economy.
The session starts shortly - stay with us for live video and commentary throughout the day.