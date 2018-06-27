High-ranking official faces RHI inquiry

Mr Stewart says he had limited involvement in the RHI scheme in much of his first year at DETI, which he admits "looks very surprising now" given that it fell under his brief.

But he explains that there was a "lack of visibility of the issue generally in the department".

The "first day brief" he received when he joined the department listed 53 policy issues that were "worthy of attention" - of those there were 17 energy matters, of which the RHI scheme was the 17th.

He says there "simply wasn't any visibility of what we now know to be the very serious flaws and issues in the scheme and very significant the risks associated with it".