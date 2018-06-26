Finance official faces cash-for-ash questions
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Department of Finance official Emer Morelli appears before inquiry panel
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last into autumn 2018
Live Reporting
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
New witness Emer Morelli gives evidence
Emer Morelli is the head of supply at the Department of Finance.
She took the role in October 2014 and her involvement with the RHI scheme began in the summer of 2015.
In the most basic terms, her involvement in the scheme has been in approving spending decisions and working on managing the finances whenever it ran out of control.
You'll find her witness statement on the inquiry's website.
Ms Morelli has also written some of the Department of Finance's corporate statements to the inquiry.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
What a lovely morning it is in Belfast and up at Stormont's Parliament Buildings the temperature is rising.
Unfortunately for the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry team, the numerous lawyers, today's witness and for us, we'll be inside for the latest chapter of the inquiry.
We'll be hearing from Emer Morelli, a senior Department of Finance official, on why the RHI scheme was given financial approval in 2015.
Proceedings begin shortly so stick with us for updates throughout the day.