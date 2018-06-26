Finance official faces cash-for-ash questions

Emer Morelli is the head of supply at the Department of Finance.

She took the role in October 2014 and her involvement with the RHI scheme began in the summer of 2015.

RHI Inquiry

In the most basic terms, her involvement in the scheme has been in approving spending decisions and working on managing the finances whenever it ran out of control.

You'll find her witness statement on the inquiry's website .

Ms Morelli has also written some of the Department of Finance's corporate statements to the inquiry.