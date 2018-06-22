Poultry farmer faces cash-for-ash inquiry

The traditional system of heating chicken sheds involved using several direct gas heaters, which Mr Forgarve describes this as operating "like the old Superser heaters".

That caused health problems for the birds due to humidity issues, ammonia and carbon dioxide build up.

RHI Inquiry

A more modern option is a hot water system that works more like a domestic heating system - the fuel is burnt in a boiler that heats water that circulates in the shed.

Mr Forgrave says it was beneficial to Moy Park for farmers to use the hot water system but he had already switched before the company started promoting it.

"We were slightly ahead of the curve," he says.