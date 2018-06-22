Poultry farmer faces cash-for-ash inquiry
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Chair of the Ulster Farmers' Union's poultry committee Tom Forgrave gives evidence
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last into autumn 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'We were ahead of curve with heat system'
The traditional system of heating chicken sheds involved using several direct gas heaters, which Mr Forgarve describes this as operating "like the old Superser heaters".
That caused health problems for the birds due to humidity issues, ammonia and carbon dioxide build up.
A more modern option is a hot water system that works more like a domestic heating system - the fuel is burnt in a boiler that heats water that circulates in the shed.
Mr Forgrave says it was beneficial to Moy Park for farmers to use the hot water system but he had already switched before the company started promoting it.
"We were slightly ahead of the curve," he says.
'Ten biomass boilers on witness's poultry farm'
Mr Forgrave's farm produces 1,275,000 chickens every year.
That figure is about double what he produced before he adopted a heating system using biomass boilers in 2014.
He has 10 biomass boilers heating poultry sheds on his farm.
Some members of the inquiry team have been to Mr Forgarve's farm, at his invitation, to have a look at it.
'Questions on Moy Park and promotion of RHI'
Mr Lunny outlines the areas he wants to explore with the witness. They are:
New witness Tom Forgrave gives evidence
The first new witness the inquiry has heard from in several weeks, Tom Forgrave affirms that he'll tell the truth in his evidence today.
The inquiry barrister Donal Lunny says there are "several reasons why" Mr Forgrave has been called to give evidence.
Firstly, he's an award-winning poultry farmer and a co-chair of a committee of poultry growers that supply the major producer Moy Park.
Mr Lunny points out that about 62% of the poultry houses that supply Moy Park are on the RHI scheme, making it "potentially a very significant potential beneficiary" of the initiative.
The witness was also a chair of the Ulster Farmers' Union's poultry committee, which represents the views of poultry farmers across Northern Ireland, and a founder of the Renewable Heat Association, a group that represents RHI scheme claimants.
And finally, he's a claimant on the RHI scheme himself.
He's supplied more than 500 pages of documents to the inquiry as evidence and you can find his written statement on the inquiry's website.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
A key meeting that led to a disastrous delay in RHI cost controls was driven by an unelected DUP adviser rather than his minister, the inquiry was told.
The decision to push back the introduction of subsidy cuts by a month was taken at a 15 minute meeting in August 2015.
The extra four weeks allowed an extra 800 boilers to be accredited to the scheme, adding a massive sum to the overall cost.
The inquiry heard the idea for the delay was at the behest of DUP adviser Timothy Cairns even though his minister Jonathan Bell (above) was in the room.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's a fine day at Stormont with views across the city to the sunlit Belfast hills.
We've been hearing from a lot of civil servants recently but today's inquiry witness is an influential figure in the agricultural sector.
Tom Forgrave is a poultry producer and former chair of the Ulster Farmers' Union's poultry committee.
The session starts shortly - stay with us for live video and commentary throughout the day.