Cash-for-ash boss quizzed at inquiry
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Panel quizzes ex-DETI energy boss John Mills about his role
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last into autumn 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'How much of scheme budget had you grasped?'
Mr Mills' understanding of the budget arrangement for the RHI scheme is the subject of close scrutiny.
The Treasury supplied the money for the initiative to DETI on the basis that the Stormont department would would need to cover any overspend it might make in future years and there would be a 5% penalty imposed.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin presses Mr Mills, saying: "I only ask you this to see how much of this you had grasped."
The witness says at the time he "just focused" on the penalty and he doesn't think he "was of the opinion" that any money that DETI had spent beyond the scheme's budget would also have to be repaid.
Mr Scoffield says that notion of DETI only having to "pay a very small proportion" of any overspend "as a slap on the wrists" would've been "remarkably generous on the part of Treasury".
'Unusual nature of RHI scheme funding'
Mr Scoffield picks up the threads in spring 2015, when DETI's energy branch was trying to get a grasp of how the RHI scheme was being funded.
The budget for the scheme came in the form of Annually Managed Expenditure (AME) - it's usually the funding method used for programmes that are demand-led - welfare, tax credits or public sector pensions, for example.
Crucially, any overspend on AME funding is usually picked up by the Treasury.
The RHI scheme's funding has been described as "AME with strings" - in that overspends would have to come out of the Northern Ireland block grant.
The unusual nature of the RHI funding was set out in an email from a Treasury official, sent to DETI in 2011.
This email had disappeared from the DETI radar and was only rediscovered in March 2015 when officials were desperately trying to obtain clarity on the scheme's budget.
Witness John Mills returns to give evidence
Back for an all-day session before the inquiry, John Mills takes his place in the witness chair.
A reminder of his involvement - from January 2014 he was the boss of DETIs energy division, which had set-up and was running the RHI scheme.
He held that role during a key period in the lifetime of the initiative, including when things spiralled out of control and the vast overspend occurred, and he's since left the department.
Mr Mills has submitted a few written witness statements to the inquiry - you'll find them here and here.
He's back this morning after giving evidence yesterday afternoon when he was questioned about his knowledge about the scheme's budget.
The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC is posing the questions.
