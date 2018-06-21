Cash-for-ash boss quizzed at inquiry

Mr Mills' understanding of the budget arrangement for the RHI scheme is the subject of close scrutiny.

The Treasury supplied the money for the initiative to DETI on the basis that the Stormont department would would need to cover any overspend it might make in future years and there would be a 5% penalty imposed.

RHI Inquiry

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin presses Mr Mills, saying: "I only ask you this to see how much of this you had grasped."

The witness says at the time he "just focused" on the penalty and he doesn't think he "was of the opinion" that any money that DETI had spent beyond the scheme's budget would also have to be repaid.

Mr Scoffield says that notion of DETI only having to "pay a very small proportion" of any overspend "as a slap on the wrists" would've been "remarkably generous on the part of Treasury".