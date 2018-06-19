Cash-for-ash manager back at inquiry

Mr Wightman's team had been pursuing the Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC), which operated a similar RHI scheme in Great Britain, for clarification of how the initiative was funded.

As he puts it, they were still "going on a goose chase with DECC".

RHI Inquiry

Mr Aiken turns to the second draft of the submission sent to senior DETI management by Mr Wightman on 7 July 2015.

It included a copy of the email Mr Wightman's boss John Mills sent to DECC that day asking for an explanation of scheme's funding arrangement - that email didn't get a reply until a month later.