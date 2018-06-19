Cash-for-ash manager back at inquiry
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Former DETI official Stuart Wightman returns for further questions
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last into autumn 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'We were on goose chase over RHU funding'
Mr Wightman's team had been pursuing the Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC), which operated a similar RHI scheme in Great Britain, for clarification of how the initiative was funded.
As he puts it, they were still "going on a goose chase with DECC".
Mr Aiken turns to the second draft of the submission sent to senior DETI management by Mr Wightman on 7 July 2015.
It included a copy of the email Mr Wightman's boss John Mills sent to DECC that day asking for an explanation of scheme's funding arrangement - that email didn't get a reply until a month later.
'Strength of language changed in paper for minister'
First on the agenda today is a submission sent to the then DETI minister Jonathan Bell on 8 July 2015, which highlighted that there were problems with the RHI scheme and its budget.
The first draft of the submission was drawn up by Mr Wightman two days before and it outlined that expenditure on the RHI scheme in 2015-16 would be £23m, "almost twice" what the department had available to spend on it.
But by the time the submission got to the minister, the language was "very different", as Mr Aiken puts it, with the "strength of the language" changing - a theme that continues throughout the document.
It stated: "We are currently seeking extra funding as forecast scheme expenditure exceeds previous funding allocations."
Mr Aiken points out that it doesn't convey the same message as the first draft and Mr Wightman accepts that's a fair point.
Witness Stuart Wightman returns to give evidence
Stuart Wightman takes his seat for another all-day session - his fifth appearance before the inquiry.
He headed DETI's energy efficiency branch from June 2014, meaning he had oversight of the RHI scheme.
Hefirst appeared before the inquiry back in March and hismost recent visit was this month.
He's reassured by the inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken that today and tomorrow will be the last times he'll have to answer questions in front of the inquiry panel.
You can have a look at Mr Wightman's written statement on the inquiry's website.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Welcome to Stormont for the return of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry after a week without evidence sessions.
The sky over Parliament Buildings is a little bit more grey than we remember it during the heatwave when the inquiry was last sitting but it's still pleasant up here on the hill.
Back in the inquiry hotseat today is Stuart Wightman, who oversaw the running of the RHI scheme when he was the head of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment's (DETI) energy efficiency branch.
It all kicks off shortly and we'll have live updates and the video stream throughout the day - stick with us.