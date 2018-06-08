Cash-for-ash manager back to face inquiry
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- DETI's RHI manager Stuart Wightman returns for further session of questions
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last into autumn 2018
Live Reporting
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
The inquiry heard a claim that three biomass boilers had been bought through the RHI scheme for poultry houses that had not, at that point, been built.
In the meantime, the boilers had been approved, commissioned and were heating empty space.
The issue was raised with the scheme administrator Ofgem's counter-fraud team.
They said that just because the shed they were in was empty on the day of inspection it did not necessarily mean it was empty on other days and no further action was taken.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now a year-and-a-half on from that Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
The weekend beckons but we're putting it on hold to bring you day 74 of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry live from Stormont's Parliament Buildings.
There's a familiar face in the hot seat today - the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment's (DETI) ETI's former RHI scheme manager Stuart Wightman, who was last here the day before yesterday.
The session kicks off shortly so stick with us for live video and commentary throughout the day.