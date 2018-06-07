Cash-for-ash technical expert in hotseat

Dr Edmund Ward, who was the was the head of Ofgem's technical team when the RHI scheme was open, is back for his third appearance before the inquiry.

You'll find Dr Ward's written statement to the inquiry in full here .

The inquiry's junior counsel Donal Lunny begins today's session by saying this should hopefully be Dr Ward's last time in the hotseat.

RHI Inquiry

He picks up from where things were left in Dr Ward's last session, with a look at Ofgem's audit strategy for the RHI scheme.

The number of audits carried out by the administrator for the GB RHI scheme was initially based on a set budget and was later set at 7.5% of the applications.