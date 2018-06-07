Cash-for-ash technical expert in hotseat
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Ofgem technical expert Dr Edmund Ward returns for further session of questions
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last into autumn 2018
Live Reporting
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Witness Dr Edmund Ward returns to give evidence
Dr Edmund Ward, who was the was the head of Ofgem's technical team when the RHI scheme was open, is back for his third appearance before the inquiry.
You'll find Dr Ward's written statement to the inquiry in full here.
The inquiry's junior counsel Donal Lunny begins today's session by saying this should hopefully be Dr Ward's last time in the hotseat.
He picks up from where things were left in Dr Ward's last session, with a look at Ofgem's audit strategy for the RHI scheme.
The number of audits carried out by the administrator for the GB RHI scheme was initially based on a set budget and was later set at 7.5% of the applications.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
A civil servant who managed the RHI scheme told the inquiry that he was never informed about articles in two national newspapers warning about abuse of the similar initiative that was running in Great Britain.
Stuart Wightman said if he had been aware he's sure the content would have been escalated to the minister.
The articles appeared in the Daily Mirror and Guardian in late 2014 and early 2015.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
It's another scorcher of a day up on the hill at Stormont - let's hope those dog walkers keep their shirts on.
In the more sedate surroundings of the senate chamber we've reached day 73 of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
We're joined once again by Dr Edmund Ward of the scheme administrator Ofgem - he's a frequent flyer, having given evidence to the inquiry several times already, most recently on 11 May.
Stick with us - we'll have live coverage and commentary thoughout the day.