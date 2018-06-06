RHI official faces more inquiry questions
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Former DETI official Stuart Wightman returns for a further session of questions
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last into autumn 2018
Live Reporting
By Leanna Byrne and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Good morning
Welcome to the Big House at Stormont - it's a cracking day in the Stormont estate with runners and dog walkers aplenty.
We're back in the ornate senate chamber for the first witness session of phases three and four of the RHI Inquiry.
Stuart Wightman, former head of DETI's energy efficiency branch, returns to the inquiry hotseat.
Stick with us for live updates throughout the day. The action starts at 09:45.