'Cash for ash' evidence revealed
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Inquiry counsel David Scoffield outlines evidence for the final series of hearings
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
Live Reporting
By Leanna Byrne and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Mr Scoffield gets us underway
Inquiry senior counsel David Scoffield QC gets the session underway.
He'll be continuing with the opening of phases three and four of the inquiry.
These include the later stages of the RHI scheme up until its closure, and the subsequent political fallout.
If you were with us on Friday you'll know this allows a tantalising glimpse of where the inquiry may be headed.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Yet another pleasant day on the hill at Stormont - pity we don't have a dog to take for a walk really.
Failing that, it's Day 71 of the RHI inquiry and we're hoping for another day of fascinating revelations from senior counsel David Scoffield QC.
Stick with us for live updates throughout the day.
The action starts at 09:45.