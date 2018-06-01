RHI minister's curry house confrontation
By Leanna Byrne and Robin Sheeran
'No minutes taken at key decision making meeting'
Mr Scoffield is listing more email exchanges between officials between Mr Cairns, Mr Mills, Mr McCormick and Mr Stewart.
These exchanges lead up to a meeting near the end of August 2016.
At this meeting, the decision is made to push back the introduction of tariffs from 1 October to 4 November.
Mr Scoffield makes the point that between this period of time, some of the highest spikes in applications occurred.
He also observes that there was no minutes taken at this meeting and that the only piece of information the department could provide was a "relatively uninformative" agenda.
'Piecemeal information'
Mr Scoffield turns to a Department of Finance (DF) statement to the inquiry prepared by an official called Emer Morelli.
DF says DETI only provided piecemeal information on the RHI scheme.
It says information not shared with DF included:
DF says it is not clear why DETI was not forthcoming with this information in response to queries throughout the summer and autumn of 2015.
'Officials alive to the possibility of heating empty sheds'
There is plenty of email exchanges between Mr Cairns, Mr Crawford, Mr Mills and other government officials under the spotlight now.
One of particular interest to Mr Scoffield is one exchange between Mr Cairns and Mr Mills.
Responding to an email from Mr Mills, Mr Cairns asks whether the tariff limits could be increased to 3,000 hours.
Mr Mills says it would be more appropriate for the tariff rates to be in line with GB and writes: "What's the justification for NI being different?".
Mr Mills also alludes to poultry farmers heating empty sheds, which Mr Scoffield says shows that "officials at this stage were alive to the possibility of those that were heating empty sheds".
Mr Scoffield poses the question to the inquiry how this suspicion came into minds of the inquiry.
'Family treated like thieves'
Mr Scoffield turns to a text exchange between DUP special advisers John Robinson and Richard Bullick on 28 December 2016.
This was after the BBC Spotlight programme, Mr Bell's appearance on the Nolan programme and Arlene Foster's statement to the assembly
As Mr Scoffield puts it, media speculation was "at fever pitch".
Mr Robinson says Mr Crawford has told him he cannot leave his house, his family are being "treated like thieves", and Mrs Foster's statement has "hung him out to dry".
He adds that Mr Crawford says he told Timothy Cairns in an email in July (2015) to close the scheme on 1 October.
Mr Scoffield says this is an illustration of the type of difficulty the panel will have in trying to piece together what happened from fragments of information.
He says that some retrospective views can give the impression of being "self serving or back-covering".
'It pays producers to heat houses'
After his meeting with Mr Cairns and Mr Stewart, Mr Mills sent an email to to Mr Cairns recapping what had been discussed at the meeting.
Mr Scoffield says that this email was forwarded to Mr Crawford, stating: "This is the latest on the RHI... Any thoughts?".
Mr Crawford responded saying that changes would need to be made to the scheme and suggesting increasing the number of hours to move to a higher tariff.
Mr Scoffield also points to a line where Mr Crawford said that the scheme "pays [poultry] producers to heat houses when the houses are empty".
Further on in the email exchange Mr Crawford said that there would be a massive spike in applications.
Mr Scoffield observer that Mr Crawford seemed to suggest softening the change, that he was aware of the incentive to make money from the scheme and that there would be a massive spike in applications before October.
Time for lunch
There's plenty to digest from this morning's session.
We're off for a bite of lunch - join us again at 14:00.
'Any controls need to be no more than what is necessary'
Mr Scoffield describes a meeting between Mr Cairns, Chris Stewart who was deputy permanent secretary at DETI, and John Mills (above), the head of energy division.
According to Mr Stewart's witness statement, Mr Cairns was resistant to making big changes to the RHI scheme.
He says that Mr Cairns warned them not to "overreact" and reduce the tariffs too much in case it would lead to under performance.
"During this meeting, Mr Cairns says that any controls should be no more than what was necessary and proportionate and that any action should not curtail the benefits of the scheme in carbon reduction and public investment in the NI economy," reads Mr Scoffield.
'We will get more than our fair share of the UK pot'
The inquiry considers an email sent from Andrew Crawford (below) to Mr Cairns towards the end of July 2015.
Dr Crawford received the July submission from Mr Cairns.
He responds, saying that DETI had received a spike in the number of applications over the last number of months as a result of Moy Park suppliers buying biomass boilers for the RHI scheme before the end of the last tax year.
What Mr Scoffield is most interested in is Dr Crawford's prediction that there will be a large spike in applications towards the end of 2015.
"The word on the street is that there’s going to be massive changes in October and you’re going to get a spike in applications before this date. Basically, the vast majority of people who are going to convert will already have done so," reads the email.
He adds: "I’m a little confused what the problem is with the non-domestic scheme. The scheme is being funded from AME (annually managed expenditure from HM Treasury), therefore if we go over our 4% target we will get more than our fair share of the UK pot. I would have thought that this was to NI’s advantage, bearing in mind that we’re likely to opt out of the CFD (Contracts for Difference) scheme in a couple of years and may not incentivise renewable generation after this date.
"I suspect the problem is that that we only have a guarantee of money for a couple of years and long term, we may have to pay for the scheme out of the NI block. We’ll check this out with DFP, but it’s something you might want to query."
'Curry house confrontation'
Mr Scoffield gives an example of the "extremely difficult relationship" between Mr Bell and Mr Cairns.
On a trip to London in June 2015, there was a "heated discussion" between the two men in an Indian restaurant.
A delegation from DETI was due to meet DECC (Department for Energy and Climate Change) minister Amber Rudd the following day.
At a breakfast briefing ahead of the meeting involving DETI officials the two men had another "very heated" discussion.
The officials were asked to leave the briefing and Mr Cairns did not attend the DECC meeting.
'Document sent to other DUP SPADs'
Mr Scoffield teases out Mr Bell's claim that the SPADs had been working together to keep the scheme open, which they deny.
Mr Cairns forwarded the July 2015 submission to fellow DUP special advisers Stephen Brimstone (below) and Dr Andrew Crawford, who appeared at the inquiry on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to Mr Cairns, he was seeking advice from Dr Crawford because of his previous experience working in DETI.
Mr Cairns says that his contact was not hidden from Mr Bell. In fact, he claims that Mr Bell was at a meeting where Mr Johnston (Mr Robinson's adviser) directed Mr Cairns to liaise with Dr Crawford on a "DUP position".
'When did the minister receive the submission?'
There appears to be some difference between Mr Bell's and Mr Cairns recollection as to when the minister received the July submission.
As Mr Scoffield explains, Mr Cairns says it was with the minister throughout the summer but Mr Bell says it wasn't until September that he learned officials had come up with a scheme proposing a reduction of tariffs starting in October.
'Urgent need for cost controls'
The 8 July submission advised the minister that, given the budget pressures on the scheme: "We need to urgently implement cost controls measures to manage future RHI expenditure".
Three options were offered to Mr Bell:
The officials advised against doing nothing as poultry firm Moy Park's growers would continue to convert to biomass boilers.
Mr Bell was advised to follow the system in Great Britain - with the introduction of tiered tariffs.
Tiering is a way of controlling the cost of the scheme and works by dropping the tariff on offer once a certain limit of usage has been reached, with the intention of preventing a claimant from overusing their heating system to collect more cash.
The edited submission
A submission from DETI to the minister in July 2015 is now the subject of much scrutiny.
The submission, signed off by Mr Cairns, is about the RHI phase two proposal.
Audit records show that he did not save it into the Northern Ireland Civil Service's electronic document library system, known as Trim, that there were significant changes made to the draft submission. The include the removal of a section on 'financial implications' and references to cost controls.
Inquiry panel member Dame Una O'Brien points out that even the subheading what changed from "need to implement phase two cost controls" to seeking additional funding approval from DFP.
The changes were made by Stuart Wightman (above), who was responsible for developing renewable heat and energy efficiency policies.
Mr Scoffield says that it is possible that Mr Wightman believed that cost controls were less important than other issues with the scheme.
'We'll be putting SPAD-ology under a spotlight'
Mr Scoffield says Mr Bell's claim that the closure of the RHI scheme was obstructed is of particular interest to the inquiry.
The problem is, he says, is that the inquiry will mainly be relying on witness statements rather than formal communications to determine this claim.
He explains that SPADs communicated with each other and the minister informally over the phone or in text messages, which are not all available to the inquiry. Some communications have been provided, however.
Sir Patrick says that despite the lack of formal communication, the inquiry will look very carefully on the role these SPADs played and their duty to the minister and to advance government.
"We'll be putting SPAD-ology under a spotlight," replies Mr Scoffield.
'Under the influence of other DUP SPADs'
Mr Bell contends in his witness statement that when DETI permanent secretary Andrew McCormick attempted to raise the issue of cost controls for the scheme in June or July 2015 Mr Cairns said he did not wish it to be on the agenda.
Mr Scoffield explains that Mr Bell's view is that his SPAD, at least for a time, tried to delay decision-making on the issue.
Mr Bell contends that Mr Cairns listed Andrew Crawford (Arlene Foster's SPAD at the Department of Finance), Timothy Johnston (first minster Peter Robinson's adviser) and DUP director of communications John Robinson as people who did not want RHI on the agenda.
Mr Scoffield says that Mr Bell describes "a concerted attempt to delay action being taking in relation to the RHI scheme".
Mr Bell's contention is that this was carried out by Mr Cairns, not on his own, but under the influence of other DUP officials, in particular Timothy Johnston and Andrew Crawford.
It's worth noting that both men have denied the allegation and Mr Scoffield said much of Mr Bell's evidence in respect of this period was "highly contentious".
'Only DUP officials could instruct SPADs'
Mr Scoffield now turns to two further detailed witness statements Mr Bell has provided to the inquiry.
Mr Bell alleges communications between him and the department were overseen and filtered by his SPAD Timothy Cairns.
He says the communications between Mr Cairns and the DETI permanent secretary were of concern to him - particularly in relation to RHI.
"The picture painted by Mr Bell is that even though he was the minister he was on occasion kept in the dark about what was going on in his department," says Mr Scoffield.
Mr Bell says that on one occasion, after a disagreement with Mr Cairns, he was told by Timothy Johnston (seen above), the first minister's SPAD, that Mr Bell was not in charge of his own special adviser and that only the DUP party officers could give instructions to the adviser.
Mr Scoffield says the inquiry will want to consider whether the concerns expressed by Mr Bell impeded effective decision-making concerning the RHI scheme.
'He says he was being openly thwarted'
Mr Scoffield takes the panel through the BBC's Nolan TV programme.
In the interview, Mr Bell claims that two senior DUP advisers "were not allowing this scheme to be closed" at the point when costs were spiralling out of control in autumn 2015.
According to former enterprise minister Mr Bell, the advisers, who deny the allegations against them, secretly tried to "cleanse the record" of references to Mrs Foster.
Mr Scoffield points out that it is not in the inquiry's remit to examine all of Mr Bell's claims, but what is claimed in the interview about cost control and the allegation that he was thwarted from closing the scheme.
"You're saying there was a conspiracy against him?" asks Sir Patrick.
"His comments in the interview say that he was being openly thwarted," says Mr Scoffield.
'Crisis summit'
Mr Scoffield brings to the attention of a panel a crisis meeting organised by permanent secretary of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI), Andrew McCormick.
This "crisis summit", as Mr Scoffield calls it, was held in June 2015.
The meeting found that a full review of the RHI scheme should have been conducted in 2014 to 2015, that re approval for the scheme should have been sought and, unlike the GB scheme, the Northern Ireland RHI scheme did not have a tiered tariff or digression.
A subsequent '"issues meeting" with minister Bell on 8 June was the first time he was made aware that there was a serious issue with the scheme.
Meanwhie, the departent had taken legal advice tose whether it could imose a temporary suspension of the scheme for ew applicants.
The answer came back from the departmental Solicitors Office was that his would require legislation, and the department started preparing new regulations to go before the assembly
'We pick up the story in July 2015'
Phase three will pick up the RHI scheme story in July 2015.
Mr Scoffield says his aim today is to set the backdrop to the oral evidence that will begin next week.
Yesterday, Mr Aiken summarised the phase two evidence, which brought the inquiry up to May 2015.
A submission in July 2015 is the starting point for the inquiry's next phase.
Mr Scoffield says this submission and a supplementary statement from the Department for the Economy (DFE) will be key to the inquiry.
More oral evidence
Mr Scoffield says the next stage of the inquiry will likely keep its focus on the events before the suspension of the RHI scheme to new applicants in February 2016.
Given the proximity of the events, he says, phases three and four of the inquiry will be run concurrently.
He also expects these phases to be less technically complex and look at a shorter time frame.
These phases will start next week and continue on a two weeks on, one week off, basis until the end of June.
We can plenty of interesting faces to give oral evidence, like:
'I won't propose a Phase 5'
Mr Scoffield explains that over the next two hearing days he'll be looking at the period July to November 2015 - the introduction of cost controls and when there was a significant spike in applications to the scheme.
He'll then take us from November 2015 to February 2016 when the scheme was closed to new applicants.
"The inquiry has no Phase 5 and you'll be pleased to hear that I don't intend to propose one," he says.
He notes that this was by no means the end of concerns about the scheme - referring to the political fallout of the auditor general's report on the scheme in July 2016, and the appearance of former DUP minister Jonathan Bell on the BBC' Nolan TV programme in December.
Mr Scoffield also mentions the department's attempts to address the anticipated overspend, which is subject to a current legal challenge.
Mr Scoffield gets things underway
Inquiry senior counsel David Scoffield QC is conducting the opening for phase three and four of the inquiry. These phases will consider the the introduction of revised subsidies and a usage cap for new scheme claimants in 2015, and the scheme's closure.
We'll be hearing a lot from Mr Scoffield over the next few days.
By the end of today we should have a better idea of where the inquiry is headed next. This can seem a rather dry process but stick with it - we've had some fasciating wee gems appear during previous openings.
