DUP adviser in 'cash for ash' hotseat

Mr Aiken puts it to Dr Crawford that his way of communicating with Mr Dobbin was "too casual".

"What was about to be a public press release by the department, you're flipping on to someone," says Mr Aiken.

Mr Aiken adds that the content of the draft press release is somewhat irrelevant. The fact is, he says, Mr Dobbin is holding a draft communication from a government department.

Dr Crawford says he appreciates this assessment.