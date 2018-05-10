'Penny dropped' over cash-for-ash budget

In May 2015, the penny dropped with the DETI team running the RHI scheme that it was running over its budget and Stormont finance officials ordered it to "please stop entering into commitments immediately" in order to stop the spend from increasing even more.

But it wasn't possible to halt the scheme there and then, so DETI official Stuart Wightman asked Ofgem if it could "queue applications for a few weeks" until he had "clarity" over the available budget.

He said that due to the increase in applications its monthly RHI scheme payments had gone from £264,000 in March 2014 to £1.5m in June 2015.

He also said that DETI may need to add a cost control mechanism - tiering - to the scheme sooner than planned.

Tiering is an important way of controlling the cost of the scheme and works by dropping the tariff on offer once a certain limit of usage of a claimant's heating system has been reached, with the intention of preventing them from overusing it to collect more cash.