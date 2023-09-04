DUP leader says resignation was the 'right thing to do'
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has welcomed the
resignation of Simon Byrne.
Speaking in the House of Commons, he says it was the “right
thing to do” under the circumstances.
He says his party will work with the Policing Board to
deliver effective policing in a “way which commands cross-community support”.
Policing need "full support" of political and civil society, vice-chair says
With budgetary pressures on the police service, vice-chairman Edgar Jardine said now "more than ever" policing requires the full support of political and civil society.
He said: "Policing I think has moved on significantly in the last 25 years; unfortunately society hasn't moved on in the same way.
"So we have problems now I expect that whenever the PSNI was established we didn't imagine would still be with us."
The press conference finishes soon after.
'Difficult environment'
When asked how the PSNI will recover from this, Jardine acknowledges that policing in Northern Ireland operates "in a very difficult environment".
He says the board expects the highest standards pf behaviour within the police service.
"We are also dealing with a very difficult funding situation," he adds.
"We are asking a great deal of our police service."
Very difficult position for Simon Byrne - Policing Board vice-chair
BBC News NI asks why Byrne changed his mind on resigning, having insisted he wasn't quitting last week.
Edgar Jardine says last Thursday's meeting of the Policing Board was "very significant", as was the subsequent scathing statement from the Police Federation.
The federation, which represents rank and file officers, said they were "disgusted, disillusioned and extremely angry" by Byrne's leadership.
"His position then would have been very, very difficult, I think," Mr Jardine adds.
Scrutiny from colleagues had impact on decision, vice-chair says
Vice-chairman Edgar Jardine says Simone Byrne "always had the good and the welfare of his force at the forefront of his mind."
He added that critical statements from Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, and Nipsa, which represents civilian PSNI staff, had a "quite significant impact" on Mr Byrne's decision.
How did rank and file officers feel about Simon Byrne?
Last week, the chair of the Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said he was "disgusted, disillusioned and extremely angry" at the leadership of the chief constable.
When Simon Byrne announced he wanted to appeal a High Court ruling that found perceived political pressure had led to a decision to discipline two junior officers, Liam Kelly said his members had expressed "disbelief and anger".
"If he does appeal, we expect he will use the PSNI budget which is already stretched to breaking point," he added.
'Corporate responsibility' on the Policing Board
Deirdre Toner says the Policing Board has a "corporate responsibility" to make sure there is accountability and oversight.
"We have scrutiny and we have responsibility," she says.
'Time for someone new' - Simon Byrne statement
Deirdre Toner reads a statement on behalf of the former PSNI chief constable.
"The last few days have been very difficult for all concerned regardless
of the rights and wrongs - it is now time for someone new to lead this proud and
resolute organisation.
"Can I thank those who have shown me trust advice and friendship and of course thanks to the brave men and women of the Police Service of Northern Ireland."
Resignation is with immediate effect
The chair of the Policing Board, Deirdre Toner, tells reporters the chief constable has handed in his resignation with immediate effect.
She thanks him for his service and says his tenure has faced difficulty in recent days.
What is the Policing Board?
There are 19 people on the policing board, which holds the chief constable to account.
Ten are political and nine are independent.
Sinn Féin and the
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) each have three seats on the board.
A special session of the board can be called if seven members request it.
Press conference coming up now
A press conference involving the heads of the Policing Board has begun.
You can watch live by pressing the play button at the top of this page.
It was one of a number of data breaches involving information
about staff. And in Northern Ireland, police staff generally take measures to hide their identities, due to the ongoing risk of attack from dissident republicans.
Then last week, a High Court judge in Belfast ruled two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event in February 2021. The judge said they were disciplined to allay any threat of Sinn Féin abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland. Sinn Féin insisited there was no such threat.
Low morale within the
service has been reported in recent months, with some staff saying
they fear for their safety over the breaches.
BreakingPSNI's chief constable resigns
Simon Byrne has quit as chief constable of
the PSNI after policing board members accepted his resignation, BBC News NI
understands.
What's the latest?
The Policing Board meeting began at 2.30pm - and now we're hearing that a press conference will be held shortly.
As we said, this is an emergency meeting of the board which has met four times in as many weeks.
We don't know yet what's to come but stay tuned.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello
and welcome - we'll have live updates as the future of Northern Ireland’s top police
officer hangs in the balance.
PSNI
Chief Constable Simon Byrne has been facing calls to resign after a number of
recent controversies – now an emergency meeting of Northern Ireland’s Policing
Board, which holds the force to account, is being held with the pressure on
Byrne intensifying.
We’ll
have all the latest throughout the afternoon, so stay with us.
