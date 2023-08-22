Policing Board update on PSNI data breach

The chair of the Policing\nBoard, Deirdre Toner, is holding a news conference after the board met to\ndiscuss a\nmajor data breach within the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). The information leak two weeks ago saw the surnames and initials of 10,000 police employees accidentally included in a Freedom of Information\nresponse. Our coverage today won’t feature any\ntext updates, but you can watch a stream of the service by clicking play above.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Watch live at the top of this page
The chair of the Policing Board, Deirdre Toner, is holding a news conference after the board met to discuss a major data breach within the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
The information leak two weeks ago saw the surnames and initials of 10,000 police employees accidentally included in a Freedom of Information response.
Our coverage today won’t feature any text updates, but you can watch a stream of the service by clicking play above.