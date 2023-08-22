Policing Board
Live

Policing Board update on PSNI data breach

preview
152
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Watch live at the top of this page

    The chair of the Policing Board, Deirdre Toner, is holding a news conference after the board met to discuss a major data breach within the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

    The information leak two weeks ago saw the surnames and initials of 10,000 police employees accidentally included in a Freedom of Information response.

    Our coverage today won’t feature any text updates, but you can watch a stream of the service by clicking play above.

Back to top