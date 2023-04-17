Queen's University
Live

Global figures gather at Belfast peace conference

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the Good Friday Agreement?

    The Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement, was a political deal designed to bring an end to 30 years of violent conflict in Northern Ireland, known as the Troubles.

    It was signed on 10 April 1998 and approved by public votes in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

    Here is an explainer by our reporter Mark Simpson.

    Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern sign the Good Friday Agreement in 1998
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Tony Blair and Bertie Ahearn were among the signatories of the deal in 1998

  2. Good morning and welcome

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of a major conference being held at Queen’s University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

    Many key figures who were involved in the 1990s peace talks will be in Belfast for the three-day event; among them former Bill Clinton - the US president at the time of the deal - and Hillary Clinton who was first lady and later served as US secretary of state.

    Mrs Clinton is now the university’s chancellor.

    There will also be a keynote address by former US Senator George Mitchell, who chaired the Good Friday Agreement talks process.

    Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Presidents of Ireland Mary McAleese and Mary Robinson will also attend as well as Bertie Ahern, the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) at the time the deal was struck.

    Sir Tony Blair and Bill Clinton
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Sir Tony Blair and Bill Clinton also marked the 20th anniversary in 2018
Back to top