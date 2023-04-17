Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of a major conference being held at Queen’s University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Many key figures who were involved in the 1990s peace talks will be in Belfast for the three-day event; among them former Bill Clinton - the US president at the time of the deal - and Hillary Clinton who was first lady and later served as US secretary of state.

Mrs Clinton is now the university’s chancellor.

There will also be a keynote address by former US Senator George Mitchell, who chaired the Good Friday Agreement talks process.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Presidents of Ireland Mary McAleese and Mary Robinson will also attend as well as Bertie Ahern, the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) at the time the deal was struck.