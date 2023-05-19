Votes are tipped out on a counting table in Belfast
Live

Votes being counted across 11 councils

preview
1,314
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. First candidates deemed elected

    The first results are coming in but counting of the votes has a long way to go at this stage, with the full picture more likely tomorrow.

    So far Sinn Féin already has 12 councillors elected, with the DUP on 6 and the Alliance Party with 2. The Ulster Unionist Party and the SDLP have no candidates elected at the minute.

  2. Election numbers explained

    The 11 council areas are broken down into DEAs - or District Election Areas - with each one releasing the number of people who voted and the overall turnout.

    We'll bring you some of those numbers as they come in.

  3. Hello and welcome

    Counting of votes is under way in Northern Ireland's council elections.

    A total of 819 people are competing for 462 seats in 11 councils across Northern Ireland.

    The final results are not expected to be confirmed until Saturday night.

    Please stay with us as we bring you all the news and results over the next two days, however, BBC News NI's election coverage will be limited on Friday because of industrial action by the NUJ

    Counting is under way in Northern Ireland's council elections
    Copyright: PA
Back to top