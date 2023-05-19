The first results are coming in but counting of the votes has a long way to go at this stage, with the full picture more likely tomorrow. So far Sinn Féin already has 12 councillors elected, with the DUP on 6 and the Alliance Party with 2. The Ulster Unionist Party and the SDLP have no candidates elected at the minute.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PACopyright: PA
First candidates deemed elected
The first results are coming in but counting of the votes has a long way to go at this stage, with the full picture more likely tomorrow.
So far Sinn Féin already has 12 councillors elected, with the DUP on 6 and the Alliance Party with 2. The Ulster Unionist Party and the SDLP have no candidates elected at the minute.
Election numbers explained
The 11 council areas are broken down into DEAs - or District Election Areas - with each one releasing the number of people who voted and the overall turnout.
We'll bring you some of those numbers as they come in.
Hello and welcome
Counting of votes is under way in Northern Ireland's council elections.
A total of 819 people are competing for 462 seats in 11 councils across Northern Ireland.
The final results are not expected to be confirmed until Saturday night.
Please stay with us as we bring you all the news and results over the next two days, however, BBC News NI's election coverage will be limited on Friday because of industrial action by the NUJ