Heavy snowfall causes disruption across Northern Ireland

Sophie Jarrett in County Armagh sent in this picture of the depth of the snow in her area

The worst of the snow has now cleared Northern Ireland but a warning remains in place for the wintry conditions until this afternoon.

The east coast bore the brunt of the snowfall overnight with up to 20cm reported in some places.

This has led to some severe disruption and with temperatures only slowing rising today some of the snow will stay into this evening.

Along with some wet ground we can expect icy conditions overnight on Friday with lows around -10C forecast, especially in County Down.

Elsewhere, temperatures tonight will fall to around the -4C to -5C.

With temperatures low enough on Saturday, some of the forecast rain in the afternoon will be falling as a mix of rain, sleet, and snow for a time.