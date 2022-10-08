'Words cannot describe efforts of emergency services staff'
JJ McGowan of the Irish ambulance service praises the work of the emergency services staff who've been working at the scene of the explosion since yesterday afternoon.
"To our staff including those
in hospital and community health... words cannot describe your efforts.
"Each
and everyone of you has gone above and beyond in your response."
'We look out for each other'
Supt David Kelly: "We received great help from our colleagues in Northern Ireland.
"That's what it is to be in Donegal - we look out for each other."
'Information points to tragic accident'
Garda Supt David Kelly says: "Our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident."
Her described it as a "tragedy for our community", adding that families have been "left devastated".
"Forgive me for if I get a bit emotional because you're dealing with the public you know."
He says psychological support is being offered to the families affected by what happened and emergency services staff are being supported too.
Emergency services to remain on site
Gary Martin, director of emergency services at Donegal County Council, said services would remain on scene to ensure there are no further causalities.
Mr Martin confirmed that a number of services were in attendance at Creeslough, including 65 fire service personnel, a structural engineer and road service officers.
He also acknowledged the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) who attended the scene with specialist equipment and search dogs.
Support services available
JJ McGowan says counselling and further services have been put in place at Creeslough Community day care centre.
'Eight people taken to hospital'
Eight people were taken to hospital after the explosion, confirms JJ McGowan of the Irish ambulance service.
He says one person was in a critical condition and was taken to a Dublin hospital for treatment.
The other seven people are in a stable condition in hospital in Letterkenny.
Sincerest condolences from Donegal County Council
Gary Martin: "On behalf of the council... I want to pass on our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy".
'Huge input from Donegal community'
BBCCopyright: BBC
Garry Martin of Donegal County Council says there was a "huge input" from people in the community in the response to the explosion.
"[They] attended in huge numbers yesterday... and contributed so much to our efforts there."
'No further casualties expected'
Garda Supt David Kelly confirms that 10 people have died in the explosion at the Creeslough service station.
BBCCopyright: BBC
He says: "The emergency services continue a search and recovery operation at the site this afternoon.
"But based on the information available to An Garda Síochána, at this time it is not expected that there will be any further casualties located and there are no outstanding reports of unaccounted for persons."
Emergency services give more details at press conference
BBCCopyright: BBC
Irish emergency services are providing an update on what's happened at Creeslough.
Garda Supt David Kelly, Garry Martin from Donegal County Council, and JJ McGowan, the chief ambulance officer for the north-western region, are speaking to the press.
BreakingTen people dead after Creeslough explosion
An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force) has confirmed that 10 people have died after the explosion in Creeslough.
It said four men, three women, two teenagers and one young girl had lost their lives.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
There have been multiple deaths following an explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal
-
The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village on Friday afternoon
-
At least eight people have been taken to hospital
-
The cause of the explosion remains unknown
-
The Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said it was an "unspeakable tragedy".
-
We are expecting to hear from emergency services shortly as a news conference takes place
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Words cannot describe efforts of emergency services staff'
JJ McGowan of the Irish ambulance service praises the work of the emergency services staff who've been working at the scene of the explosion since yesterday afternoon.
"To our staff including those in hospital and community health... words cannot describe your efforts.
"Each and everyone of you has gone above and beyond in your response."
'We look out for each other'
Supt David Kelly: "We received great help from our colleagues in Northern Ireland.
"That's what it is to be in Donegal - we look out for each other."
'Information points to tragic accident'
Garda Supt David Kelly says: "Our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident."
Her described it as a "tragedy for our community", adding that families have been "left devastated".
"Forgive me for if I get a bit emotional because you're dealing with the public you know."
He says psychological support is being offered to the families affected by what happened and emergency services staff are being supported too.
Emergency services to remain on site
Gary Martin, director of emergency services at Donegal County Council, said services would remain on scene to ensure there are no further causalities.
Mr Martin confirmed that a number of services were in attendance at Creeslough, including 65 fire service personnel, a structural engineer and road service officers.
He also acknowledged the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) who attended the scene with specialist equipment and search dogs.
Support services available
JJ McGowan says counselling and further services have been put in place at Creeslough Community day care centre.
'Eight people taken to hospital'
Eight people were taken to hospital after the explosion, confirms JJ McGowan of the Irish ambulance service.
He says one person was in a critical condition and was taken to a Dublin hospital for treatment.
The other seven people are in a stable condition in hospital in Letterkenny.
Sincerest condolences from Donegal County Council
Gary Martin: "On behalf of the council... I want to pass on our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy".
'Huge input from Donegal community'
Garry Martin of Donegal County Council says there was a "huge input" from people in the community in the response to the explosion.
"[They] attended in huge numbers yesterday... and contributed so much to our efforts there."
'No further casualties expected'
Garda Supt David Kelly confirms that 10 people have died in the explosion at the Creeslough service station.
He says: "The emergency services continue a search and recovery operation at the site this afternoon.
"But based on the information available to An Garda Síochána, at this time it is not expected that there will be any further casualties located and there are no outstanding reports of unaccounted for persons."
Emergency services give more details at press conference
Irish emergency services are providing an update on what's happened at Creeslough.
Garda Supt David Kelly, Garry Martin from Donegal County Council, and JJ McGowan, the chief ambulance officer for the north-western region, are speaking to the press.
BreakingTen people dead after Creeslough explosion
An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force) has confirmed that 10 people have died after the explosion in Creeslough.
It said four men, three women, two teenagers and one young girl had lost their lives.
Read more here: Ten dead after explosion at Donegal service station
'They listened for signs of anyone trapped'
Chris Page
BBC News Ireland correspondent
A tragedy on this scale is really something this tight-knit rural community could never have imagined.
There is such a sense of disbelief in Creeslough.
All that is left of the shop and the flats above is just a crumpled mess of rubble.
The emergency services worked through the night.
At times they asked for complete silence around them while they listened for signs of anyone trapped.
The cause of the explosion is still not known but gardaí are working on the theory it was perhaps a gas explosion.
Locals say it happened at a time when the shop would have been busy because local schools had just finished for the day.
It will be a major operation throughout the course of the day to try to find out if there are any more survivors here or indeed if anyone else has lost their life.
What we know so far
As we wait to hear the latest from Creeslough, here's what we know so far.
At about 11:40 local time on Saturday, gardaí (Irish police) confirmed that nine people had died as a result of the explosion in the village's Applegreen service station.
Emergency services remained on the scene as a search operation became a recovery mission.
A press conference is expected to take place shortly.
Read more here: Nine dead after Donegal explosion
Tragedy in a small town
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal.
To recap:
READ MORE