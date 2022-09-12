BBC Copyright: BBC

Within hours of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the warning went out from Sinn Féin headquarters.

An email reminded activists of party policy on social media posts.

It said it was important to be "respectful" and "avoid using any form of personal abuse" when engaging in social media.

There was no mention of the Queen's passing, but the message was delivered loud and clear.

Those tempted to post or like messages mocking the Queen's death were told to think again.

The relationship between royals and republicans has changed - a transformation triggered by the Queen on her visit to the Republic in 2011, a visit boycotted by Sinn Féin.

Republicans have built on that moment with Martin McGuinness's multiple meetings and handshakes with the Queen.

His successor, Michelle O'Neill, typified the new relationship when, dressed in black, she reflected on the Queen's contribution to peace and reconciliation.

