Within hours of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the warning went out from Sinn Féin headquarters. An email reminded activists of party policy on social media posts. It said it was important to be "respectful" and "avoid using any form of personal abuse" when engaging in social media. There was no mention of the Queen's passing, but the message was delivered loud and clear. Those tempted to post or like messages mocking the Queen's death were told to think again. The relationship between royals and republicans has changed - a transformation triggered by the Queen on her visit to the Republic in 2011, a visit boycotted by Sinn Féin. Republicans have built on that moment with Martin McGuinness's multiple meetings and handshakes with the Queen. His successor, Michelle O'Neill, typified the new relationship when, dressed in black, she reflected on the Queen's contribution to peace and reconciliation. Read the rest of Enda's article here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC GettyCopyright: Getty
The evolution of Sinn Féin's royal relationship
Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
Within hours of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the warning went out from Sinn Féin headquarters.
An email reminded activists of party policy on social media posts.
It said it was important to be "respectful" and "avoid using any form of personal abuse" when engaging in social media.
There was no mention of the Queen's passing, but the message was delivered loud and clear.
Those tempted to post or like messages mocking the Queen's death were told to think again.
The relationship between royals and republicans has changed - a transformation triggered by the Queen on her visit to the Republic in 2011, a visit boycotted by Sinn Féin.
Republicans have built on that moment with Martin McGuinness's multiple meetings and handshakes with the Queen.
His successor, Michelle O'Neill, typified the new relationship when, dressed in black, she reflected on the Queen's contribution to peace and reconciliation.
Read the rest of Enda's article here.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of today's events in Northern Ireland.
We will provide updates as MLAs gather at Stormont later to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
We'll also have the latest on how people in Northern Ireland are paying tribute to the Queen and what's happening around the rest of the UK.