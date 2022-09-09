EPA Copyright: EPA

Tributes are being paid across the world to Queen Elizabeth II.

Over the course of her seven decades in public service, the Queen made numerous visits to Northern Ireland.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson describes the passing of the Queen as "the saddest news" and says "our hearts are breaking".

"Her Majesty The Queen was a wonderful lady and I had the privilege of meeting her many times including here at Hillsborough Castle.

"People right across Northern Ireland will be deeply sorrowful for the loss of this marvellous, wonderful Queen."

Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill says it was with "deep regret" that she learned of the Queen's death.

"The British people will miss the leadership she gave throughout her 70 years as monarch."

