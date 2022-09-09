Tributes are being paid across the world to Queen Elizabeth II. Over the course of her seven decades in public service, the Queen made numerous visits to Northern Ireland. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson describes the passing of the Queen as "the saddest news" and says "our hearts are breaking". "Her Majesty The Queen was a wonderful lady and I had the privilege of meeting her many times including here at Hillsborough Castle. "People right across Northern Ireland will be deeply sorrowful for the loss of this marvellous, wonderful Queen." Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill says it was with "deep regret" that she learned of the Queen's death. "The British people will miss the leadership she gave throughout her 70 years as monarch." Read more of the tributes here .
Welcome to BBC News NI's continous coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The UK's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon. She was 96.
King Charles III, who became the new monarch immediately, said his mother's death was a moment of "greatest sadness for me and all members of my family".
We’ll have all the latest reaction from across Northern Ireland throughout the day.