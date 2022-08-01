BBC Copyright: BBC

In his eulogy, Conservative peer Lord Godson calls Lord Trimble the "most substantial figure thrown up by unionism" since the foundation of Northern Ireland in 1921.

"The distinguished congregation gathered here today in this church, at short notice in August, is proof-positive that the tile of David's biography Himself Alone is in some urgent need of revision for David has never been less alone.

"In death he is finally being afforded the respect and love from all communities on this island that he deserves, and did not always receive in the height of his powers."