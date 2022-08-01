Rev Fiona Forbes brings the service
to a close, following words from the current moderator of the Presbyterian Church in
Ireland, Right Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick, and the singing of O Love That Wilt Not
Let Me Go.
'The blessing of a good name'
Lord Godson ends his eulogy reflecting on the book of Proverbs.
He says good names and being esteemed are more desirable than great riches.
"David leaves this world with the blessing of a good name here on earth."
'Statesman’s equivalent of appearing in Hello!'
Lord Godson also spoke of Lord Trimble's modesty.
He said when he and John Hume were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Lord Godson asked him what triumph would be in the award.
"He played it down saying it was just the statesman’s equivalent of appearing in Hello! magazine."
'Most substantial figure'
In his eulogy, Conservative peer Lord Godson calls Lord Trimble the "most substantial figure thrown up by unionism" since the foundation of Northern Ireland in 1921.
"The distinguished congregation gathered here today in this church, at short notice in August, is proof-positive that the tile of David's biography Himself Alone is in some urgent need of revision for David has never been less alone.
"In death he is finally being afforded the respect and love from all communities on this island that he deserves, and did not always receive in the height of his powers."
Trimble's 'self-deprecating humour'
Dr McMullen recalls Lord Trimble's Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech in December 1998 as an example of his "humility and self-deprecating humour".
"He commented tongue-in-cheek that if John Hume had a medal, it was important that he would have one too.
"In a similar spirit of wanting to move the limelight from himself, he highlighted thousands of people who have borne witness in their lives, by carrying out what Wordsworth called 'those little nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love'.
"And maybe today, we too ought to remember all in public life who, like David, serve the common good."
Family memories
Daphne Trimble and her children laughed at Dr McMullen’s retelling of a family story, when they all got off a bus in
London, running in line behind Lord Trimble, struggling to keep up.
He "not even looking over
his shoulder to see who was coming behind or, for that matter, if they had all
managed to exit the bus on which they had been travelling".
“I like that idea of him being several steps
ahead."
'Terrible years of the Troubles'
"David and Daphne made life as normal as possible for their children, but we cannot avoid mentioning the terrible years of The Troubles," Dr Charles McMullen continues.
"I can remember visiting the family just after David’s election as MP and being overwhelmed at the sight of security installations.
"Daphne listened to the news and on that basis worked out when her husband would be home. She spoke to me about worrying as she waited for her husband to return home from a political meeting, feeling relieved as she heard his car turning into the drive, but then tensing again as she waited for him to be safely inside."
'Unwavering support'
Dr Charles McMullen pays tribute to Lord Trimble's family.
"There is so much that can be said about David on the wider national and international stage as an academic and politician, but I want us to concentrate for a few moments on his grieving family.
"I am sure that he would have wanted this tribute to be as much about his wife Daphne, because she has been his constant companion and soulmate since their marriage in 1978 and his achievements would not have been possible without her unwavering support."
‘History will be exceedingly kind to David’
“History will be
exceedingly kind to David even if life brought many unrelenting pressures and
demands,” the Very Reverend Dr Charles McMullen tells mourners.
“Alongside others, he
rose to seemingly impossible challenges with considerable strength of
character, intellectual acumen, and complete integrity.
“The reward for all of
us has been a radically changed landscape here in Northern Ireland, which has
saved many lives and allowed a generation to grow up in relative peace.”
The Very Reverend Dr Charles McMullen is a former moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.
Bible readings and hymns
Two hymns have been sung thus far - I Heard the Voice of Jesus Say and For All The Saints Who From Their Labours Rest
Richard Trimble thanks mourners
Before beginning the first reading, Richard
Trimble said “on behalf of the family, we would like to say a massive thank
you to everyone who has expressed their sympathies and their kind words".
"We
really appreciate it," he added.
Funeral service begins
Rev Fiona Forbes welcomes mourners to
the Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn, as the funeral service for Lord Trimble begins.
"The array of those who have gathered today to pay their respects bears witness not only to David's impact on the political landscape of which he was so much a part but also to the imprint he left upon the same and to the legacy he left all of us."
Lord Trimble's family arrive at service
Lord Trimble's wife Daphne was joined by family members as she entered the church.
Members of public gather outside church
People are lining the pavement outside Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church to pay tribute to Lord Trimble.
Political divides
Politicians from a number of parties are waiting for the service to begin.
'Thank you for your presence'
Lord Trimble's family thanked mourners for their presence, kind words and prayers in the funeral service booklet.
A photo of a happy and relaxed looking Lord Trimble accompanied the words.
Chief constable arrives
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne arrives for the funeral.
