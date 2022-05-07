Eimear Flanagan, Emma Canavan and Michael Sheils McNamee
All times stated are UK
Givan sees comfort but admits to difficult election for the DUP
PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker
The last person to hold the post of first minister of Northern Ireland was Paul Givan from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
He has been re-elected in his home constituency of Lagan Valley but he told the BBC that overall it has been a difficult election.
The DUP's first preference vote is down and they look set to lose their status as the biggest party at Stormont.
Mr Givan acknowledged that the Irish nationalist party Sinn Féin looks set to overtake the DUP in terms of Stormont seats.
"We are seeing a dilution of the unionist vote in terms of what the largest party is now for Northern Ireland and that is going to be Sinn Féin," he said.
However, Mr Givan said he takes comfort in the fact that "across the pro-union vote there is a 30,000 majority".
But in addition to voting for unionist and nationalist parties, an increasing number of people are voting for non-aligned or "other" parties such as the cross-community Alliance, which looks set to become the third largest party.
Analysis: A big day for Sinn Féin and Alliance
Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
BBCCopyright: BBC
The count continues but it's clear - Sinn Féin are the big winners and will be returned as the largest party at Stormont.
The Alliance Party surge is continuing as well - it came into the election the fifth largest party at Stormont and will be coming out the other side in third place.
The DUP's percentage vote has fallen, but the party may well escape with just losing two to three seats which was much better perhaps than many of the pollsters had predicted.
The Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV), which has been a staunch opponent of the Northern Ireland Protocol, is also a winner and saw its percentage vote increase, but it's not quite clear yet whether the party will be able to tag on any extra seats.
The big loser is the SDLP - their vote has dropped and will be well below 10%.
The Ulster Unionists will probably stand still with 10 seats or so.
Why is this election so significant?
There has been considerable international interest in this election because for the first time in history in Northern Ireland an Irish nationalist party - Sinn Féin - is on course to win the most seats at Stormont.
Becoming the biggest party at Stormont is significant because it means Sinn Féin would have the right to nominate a representative to the post of first minister or Northern Ireland.
Stormont is led both a first minister and a deputy first minister but in reality the roles are equal in all but name.
However, since the Good Friday Agreement, the first minister's role has always been held by a unionist party and losing it to a nationalist party would be a symbolic blow for unionism.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) concentrated on this theme in their election campaign, warning that a splintered unionist vote would allow Sinn Féin to emerge as the largest party.
If, as expected, Sinn Féin win the most seats, its vice president Michelle O'Neill said she will be a "first minister for all".
However, all eyes would then be on the DUP to see whether or not the party will agree to return to power-sharing at Stormont. More on that later.
The state of play - so far
So - where were we?
When counting was suspended at the three count centres late last night, 47 of the Northern Ireland Assembly's 90 seats were filled.
So there's still plenty to go when the count resumes at 9am.
The first preference results are in, however, with Sinn Féin comfortably on top and big surges for the Alliance party and Traditional Unionist Voice.
BBCCopyright: BBC
And here's how the parties are doing in terms of seats:
Sinn Féin - 18
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - 12
Alliance - 8
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) - 4
Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) - 3
Others - 2
But there's still plenty of counting to be done today. For a further breakdown of the first preference votes, read more here while you can see full stage-by-stage results in each constituency here.
Good morning
PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker
Hello and welcome to BBC News NI's live coverage of day two of the count in the Northern Ireland Assembly election 2022.
Voters went to the polls on Thursday to elect 90 new MLAs (Members of the Legislative Assembly) at Stormont.
Counting began on Friday morning and by close of play overnight, just over half the seats had been declared.
So far, Sinn Féin are celebrating as they have won 18 seats and most first preference votes. They're on course to become the first nationalist party to win the post of Northern Ireland first minister.
The Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) first preference vote has dropped, while the centre-ground Alliance party looks set to make big gains.
Stay with us for all the drama as counting resumes this morning.
Live Reporting
Eimear Flanagan, Emma Canavan and Michael Sheils McNamee
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Sinn Féin - 18
-
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - 12
-
Alliance - 8
-
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) - 4
-
Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) - 3
-
Others - 2
PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker
Givan sees comfort but admits to difficult election for the DUP
The last person to hold the post of first minister of Northern Ireland was Paul Givan from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
He has been re-elected in his home constituency of Lagan Valley but he told the BBC that overall it has been a difficult election.
The DUP's first preference vote is down and they look set to lose their status as the biggest party at Stormont.
Mr Givan acknowledged that the Irish nationalist party Sinn Féin looks set to overtake the DUP in terms of Stormont seats.
"We are seeing a dilution of the unionist vote in terms of what the largest party is now for Northern Ireland and that is going to be Sinn Féin," he said.
However, Mr Givan said he takes comfort in the fact that "across the pro-union vote there is a 30,000 majority".
But in addition to voting for unionist and nationalist parties, an increasing number of people are voting for non-aligned or "other" parties such as the cross-community Alliance, which looks set to become the third largest party.
Analysis: A big day for Sinn Féin and Alliance
Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
The count continues but it's clear - Sinn Féin are the big winners and will be returned as the largest party at Stormont.
The Alliance Party surge is continuing as well - it came into the election the fifth largest party at Stormont and will be coming out the other side in third place.
The DUP's percentage vote has fallen, but the party may well escape with just losing two to three seats which was much better perhaps than many of the pollsters had predicted.
The Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV), which has been a staunch opponent of the Northern Ireland Protocol, is also a winner and saw its percentage vote increase, but it's not quite clear yet whether the party will be able to tag on any extra seats.
The big loser is the SDLP - their vote has dropped and will be well below 10%.
The Ulster Unionists will probably stand still with 10 seats or so.
Why is this election so significant?
There has been considerable international interest in this election because for the first time in history in Northern Ireland an Irish nationalist party - Sinn Féin - is on course to win the most seats at Stormont.
Becoming the biggest party at Stormont is significant because it means Sinn Féin would have the right to nominate a representative to the post of first minister or Northern Ireland.
Stormont is led both a first minister and a deputy first minister but in reality the roles are equal in all but name.
However, since the Good Friday Agreement, the first minister's role has always been held by a unionist party and losing it to a nationalist party would be a symbolic blow for unionism.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) concentrated on this theme in their election campaign, warning that a splintered unionist vote would allow Sinn Féin to emerge as the largest party.
If, as expected, Sinn Féin win the most seats, its vice president Michelle O'Neill said she will be a "first minister for all".
However, all eyes would then be on the DUP to see whether or not the party will agree to return to power-sharing at Stormont. More on that later.
The state of play - so far
So - where were we?
When counting was suspended at the three count centres late last night, 47 of the Northern Ireland Assembly's 90 seats were filled.
So there's still plenty to go when the count resumes at 9am.
The first preference results are in, however, with Sinn Féin comfortably on top and big surges for the Alliance party and Traditional Unionist Voice.
And here's how the parties are doing in terms of seats:
But there's still plenty of counting to be done today. For a further breakdown of the first preference votes, read more here while you can see full stage-by-stage results in each constituency here.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC News NI's live coverage of day two of the count in the Northern Ireland Assembly election 2022.
Voters went to the polls on Thursday to elect 90 new MLAs (Members of the Legislative Assembly) at Stormont.
Counting began on Friday morning and by close of play overnight, just over half the seats had been declared.
So far, Sinn Féin are celebrating as they have won 18 seats and most first preference votes. They're on course to become the first nationalist party to win the post of Northern Ireland first minister.
The Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) first preference vote has dropped, while the centre-ground Alliance party looks set to make big gains.
Stay with us for all the drama as counting resumes this morning.