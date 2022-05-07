Pacemaker Copyright: Pacemaker

The last person to hold the post of first minister of Northern Ireland was Paul Givan from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

He has been re-elected in his home constituency of Lagan Valley but he told the BBC that overall it has been a difficult election.

The DUP's first preference vote is down and they look set to lose their status as the biggest party at Stormont.

Mr Givan acknowledged that the Irish nationalist party Sinn Féin looks set to overtake the DUP in terms of Stormont seats.

"We are seeing a dilution of the unionist vote in terms of what the largest party is now for Northern Ireland and that is going to be Sinn Féin," he said.

However, Mr Givan said he takes comfort in the fact that "across the pro-union vote there is a 30,000 majority".

But in addition to voting for unionist and nationalist parties, an increasing number of people are voting for non-aligned or "other" parties such as the cross-community Alliance, which looks set to become the third largest party.